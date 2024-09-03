Dates confirmed for World Test Championship 2025 final at Lord's

This will be the first time that Lord's will host the WTC Final.

In a recent development coming in, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the dates for next year's World Test Championship (WTC) Final, slated to be held at Lord's. The news was confirmed by the ICC in an official media release.

The one-off Test match is scheduled to take place at the iconic venue in London from June 11 to June 15, 2025, with June 16 set aside as a reserve day if needed.

This will mark the first time Lord's hosts the World Test Championship final, with previous editions held at Southampton (2021) and The Oval (2023), where New Zealand and Australia emerged victorious, respectively.

The final will feature the top two teams from the standings at the end of the current cycle, with Rohit Sharma's India currently leading the pack ahead of defending champions Australia.

Fans can register to get World Test Championship (WTC) Final Tickets

Notably, there are still many points up for grabs, keeping several teams, including New Zealand (third), England (fourth), Sri Lanka (fifth), South Africa (sixth), and Bangladesh (seventh), in the race for a spot in the final showdown.

Fans will soon have the opportunity to express their interest in tickets for the World Test Championship final, and ICC CEO Geoff Allardice anticipates strong demand for this highly anticipated event.

Speaking on the same, Allardice said.“The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition." "It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year."

