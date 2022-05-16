Watch: David Warner-Sarfaraz change ends after seeing Livingstone take new ball; Warner goes first ball

David Warner made a last-minute switch of ends with partner Sarfaraz Khan and was left to rue it after a maiden first-ball duck in IPL career.

David Warner downplayed the effect of part-timer Liam Livingstone and looked to assert dominance over the England cricketer.

A last-minute decision to take strike at the start of the innings proved to be a horror call for experienced Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner, who ended up being dismissed first ball by part-timer Liam Livingstone in an IPL 2022 game on Monday (May 16).

Warner, who was initially going to the other end to allow his standing opening partner Sarfaraz Khan to take strike, switched sides following a brief discussion with Khan after seeing Livingstone being handed the ball from Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Identifying the England part-timer as someone he can take down, Warner paid the ultimate prize of underestimating Livingstone, as he got out caught after mistiming his attempted big hit into the hands of the backward point fielder.

David Warner tried to dispatch Livingstone's gently flighted ball over the in-field but the delivery from the part-timer gripped a touch and induced a splice off the left-hander's willow, with the ball flying comfortably to the fielder behind square.

David Warner's costly last-minute switch of ends

At that point, David Warner would've been left to rue his decision to switch sides and not sticking to his initial call to let young Sarfaraz take strike. Recognising Warner's sudden change in mind, Livingstone gauged the batter's intent as well and did him with some smart change of pace.

Warner took a nice stride towards the delivery, trying to find the optimum connection to loft the ball over the cover fielder. But the ball gripped for a millisecond and denied him his desired stroke, finding an edge that flew to the backward point fielder.

Livingstone had the moment of IPL bowling career for PBKS in dismissing DC's explosive left-hand batter, getting him out first ball when he perhaps downplayed the England part-timer within his head. Trying to assert his dominance over Livingstone, David Warner made a last-minute switch of ends and paid for it with his wicket after a risky dab against the turn.

It was Warner's maiden first-ball duck in IPL history. Inarguably one of the greatest batters to have played in the league, the 35-year-old had never previously walked off on his very first ball on strike.