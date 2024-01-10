Makeshift helipad to be used in BBL for Warner's helicopter exit from his brother's wedding

Warner aims to touch down at 5 pm after a 45-minute flight, allowing for a two-hour window before the commencement of the BBL match.

Australian cricket star David Warner is set to utilize Sydney's $874 million Allianz Stadium as a makeshift helipad to ensure his participation in the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between the Thunder and the Sixers on Friday night (January 12). Warner is part of a group of national cricket stars returning to the Big Bash this week, including Alex Carey playing for the Strikers on Tuesday, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne named for the Heat on Wednesday, and Steve Smith preparing to rejoin the Sixers on Friday.

However, Warner faces the challenge of attending his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley during the day, prompting the need for extraordinary measures. His current plan involves swiftly moving from the ceremony to Cessnock Airport, followed by a helicopter journey to the Moore Park precinct, where the Allianz Stadium turf offers the most suitable landing space.

Under the proposed schedule, Warner aims to touch down at 5 pm after a 45-minute flight, allowing for a two-hour window before the commencement of the BBL match. Nevertheless, there is a possibility of delays due to light showers forecasted for Sydney on Friday.

Sydney Thunder has a slim chance of making the BBL Playoffs

“I’ve got a couple of aircraft booked pending weather,” Warner said after the Test against Pakistan.

“I can’t remember how long the reception or the wedding party (goes for) … it’s a fine line. I think (the wedding venue is) about a 45-minute drive from Cessnock. It might be tight but I’m trying my best to try and make it work for that day.”

However, in a recent update, it's now being said that the helicopter might land at the SCG.

The Thunder maintains a slim chance of making it to the BBL finals, contingent on winning all three remaining games and favorable outcomes in other matches. Meanwhile, the Sixers are on the verge of securing a finals spot and could officially clinch it with a victory.

Latest update on the Warner helicopter is that it WON’T be landing at Allianz Stadium.



As of yesterday, it was set to be the main option.



However, being able to do it on the SCG was always the preference. That’s now a more likely possibility. #BBL13 https://t.co/wLe5a1Sg7O — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) January 10, 2024

