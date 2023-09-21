'Whenever I get a chance, I want to contribute' - CSK star on his World Cup dream

The injuries have been a constant trouble for several players in their careers.

In India, this problem has particularly been related to the speedsters, as many players have missed their peak years due to injuries.

Deepak Chahar has been one of those players. In this season of the Indian Premier League, Deepak Chahar was in and out of the team due to a hamstring injury, and before this, he missed so much action, including the IPL 2022, due to a back injury. All in all, Chahar hasn’t been able to spend long on the field due to various wounds in recent years.

However, Deepak Chahar has now recovered completely after going through his rehab and hopes to make a comeback in the national team. Before succumbing to the injuries, Deepak was slowly making a permanent spot in the national team. He was constantly with the team, even on the foreign tours, and was looked at as one of the options in the lower order in white-ball cricket.

Deepak was seen as a bowling all-rounder who could provide the much-required batting depth to the Indian XI. But, the persistent injuries never let him get a long run in any format. As Chahar slowly returns to the groove, he dreams of playing in the World Cup at some point in his career.

Deepak Chahar hopes to contribute to the Indian team

In his latest interview with PTI Bhasha, Deepak Chahar talked about a range of things, including the injuries. In the same interview, he expressed his opinions on the World Cup and his dream to be part of the World Cup sometime in his career.

“A cricketer's dream is to play the World Cup and win it for the country. I will try to complete it whenever I get a chance,” exclaimed Chahar to PTI Bhasha. “I have won many tournaments in my first appearance. It was my first Asia Cup when India won it in 2018. I have played five finals in the last six IPL seasons and have become champions thrice.”

Deepak Chahar later added that he hasn’t been part of the World Cup yet in his career. However, he hopes to be in the World Cup team and contribute significantly.

“I have not played the World Cup yet, and whenever I get a chance, I want to contribute to the team's victory.”

