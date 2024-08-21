Not Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dinesh Karthik names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

One major concern for India will be that they have a limited number of matches available ahead of the marquee event, which will not allow too much scope to experiment with the playing XI.

After winning the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year in June, the Men in Blue have sight set on the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

India last won the coveted title more than a decade ago, back in 2013 under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Now, under new coach Gautam Gambhir, the India team will be hoping to end the wait as Rohit Sharma aims for his second ICC title.

One major concern for India will be that they have a limited number of matches available ahead of the marquee event, which will not allow too much scope to experiment with the playing XI.

With just three more 50-over games before the Champions Trophy, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also highlighted the lack of opportunities for Gambhir and Rohit to tinker with the squad.

Dinesh Karthi names Rohit Sharma's opening partner for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Talented young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is one name who is expected to get an entry into the squad after his impressive show in Tests and T20Is in the past year.

Also, With Ishan Kishan out of the scheme of things and with Jaiswal yet to make his ODI debut, Karthik reckons that the left-hander might get the go-ahead, but as the back-up opener for India.

Echoing on the same lines, Karthik told Cricbuzz, "Why? Rohit and Shubman are a very good combination. Yes, Jaiswal has a great opportunity to be the backup opener and will get his opportunity soon if Shubman doesn't go as well as expected. And India has a very solid middle order as well," "In the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, they are just going to be playing three more games. And I am pretty confident it's going to be Rohit and Shubman opening for the Champions Trophy," he added.

