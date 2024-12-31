News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Rohit Sharma’s career is in that phase where nothing is going right for him.
News
December 31, 2024 - 9:25 am

Dropping Himself for the Sydney Test Could Earn Rohit Sharma Stamp of Approval

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

It’s worth noting that India have made several adjustments to their batting unit to accommodate Rohit in the side.

Rohit Sharma’s career is in that phase where nothing is going right for him.

Rohit Sharma’s career is in that phase where nothing is going right for him. He has tried different things as a batter and captain, but nothing has really worked for the 37-year-old for a while now.

Criticism has been aplenty regarding his decisions, and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has jumped on the bandwagon. On Star Sports, he said Rohit wouldn’t have played in the XI if he weren’t the team captain.

“What’s happening now is that he is the captain, so he is playing. If he were not the captain, he might not be playing right now. You would have had a set team. K.L. Rahul would have been playing at the top. Jaiswal would have been there. Shubman Gill would have been there. If we talk about reality, considering how he is struggling with the bat, there might not have been a place for him in the playing XI. But because he is the captain, and you want to win the next match to draw the series, he stays in the team.”

Also Read: Which Team Has the Best All-Rounders for IPL 2025?

It’s worth noting that India have made several adjustments to their batting unit to accommodate Rohit in the side. Still, he hasn’t fired with the willow and led from the front, and his form has kept getting worse with each match.

Rohit can earn huge respect in my eyes if he drops himself: Atul Wassan

Former India batter Atul Wassan has exclaimed Rohit should drop himself for the next game, even though it is a hard decision. On ANI, he stated Rohit would earn huge respect if he made a way for other batters.

“It’s a hard decision, more so for Rohit. He also knows that he’s been a great player but when he’s struggling, as a captain, he can earn huge respect in my eyes if he says ‘Ok, I’ll drop myself’. What will happen? In a team sport, you should pick the best XI players and then choose the captain. Not the other way around.”

Rohit has scored only 31 runs in five innings on this Australia tour, with the best of a mere 10. He has never looked comfortable at the crease and kept playing poor shots to lose his wicket.

Amidst all this, the talks about his retirement have gained more voice, and since age is not on his side, a comeback looks hard. It would be better if he retired from red-ball cricket and solely focused on the ODI format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Atul Wassan
AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Irfan Pathan
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma scored a magnificent century in Punjab’s latest fixture against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Batter Unleashes His Ruthless Approach Again! Registers His Career-Best 170 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

He amassed 170 in 96 deliveries, including 22 boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 177.08.
Indian Premier League - IPL
31/12/2024
Nitish Kumar Reddy has been India’s biggest positive on this Australia tour, even though the results haven’t been as expected.

‘Better Than Hardik Pandya’ – Former India Batter Lavishes Bold Praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Nitish, talking about how he can solve India’s search for a pace-bowling all-rounder in Test cricket.
News
31/12/2024
Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

‘Deserves a Longer Rope’: Former India Cricketer Gives Verdict on Who Should Be Dropped in Tests Between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

He opined that they shouldn't be judged by same standards, given their Test records.
News
30/12/2024
Unsold Veteran Star From IPL 2025 Auction Steals the Show With 86 off 57 in BBL 2024–25

Unsold Veteran Star From IPL 2025 Auction Steals the Show With 86* off 57 in BBL 2024–25

It's his highest score in the four matches he has played so far in the BBL 2024-25.
News
30/12/2024
Ravichandran Ashwin Indirectly Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Fan Clubs During Melbourne Test

Ashwin Indirectly Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Fan Clubs During Melbourne Test

The retired spinner also issued a clarification.
News
30/12/2024
On being asked about those shots, Rohit Sharma said Pant needs to understand what’s required of him.

Unsure As Captain: Rohit Sharma Explains the Challenge With Rishabh Pant After Another ‘Stupid’ Giveaway

On being asked about those shots, Rohit Sharma said Pant needs to understand what’s required of him.
News
30/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy