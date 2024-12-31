Dropping Himself for the Sydney Test Could Earn Rohit Sharma Stamp of Approval

It’s worth noting that India have made several adjustments to their batting unit to accommodate Rohit in the side.

Rohit Sharma’s career is in that phase where nothing is going right for him. He has tried different things as a batter and captain, but nothing has really worked for the 37-year-old for a while now.

Criticism has been aplenty regarding his decisions, and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has jumped on the bandwagon. On Star Sports, he said Rohit wouldn’t have played in the XI if he weren’t the team captain.

“What’s happening now is that he is the captain, so he is playing. If he were not the captain, he might not be playing right now. You would have had a set team. K.L. Rahul would have been playing at the top. Jaiswal would have been there. Shubman Gill would have been there. If we talk about reality, considering how he is struggling with the bat, there might not have been a place for him in the playing XI. But because he is the captain, and you want to win the next match to draw the series, he stays in the team.”

It’s worth noting that India have made several adjustments to their batting unit to accommodate Rohit in the side. Still, he hasn’t fired with the willow and led from the front, and his form has kept getting worse with each match.

Rohit can earn huge respect in my eyes if he drops himself: Atul Wassan

Former India batter Atul Wassan has exclaimed Rohit should drop himself for the next game, even though it is a hard decision. On ANI, he stated Rohit would earn huge respect if he made a way for other batters.

“It’s a hard decision, more so for Rohit. He also knows that he’s been a great player but when he’s struggling, as a captain, he can earn huge respect in my eyes if he says ‘Ok, I’ll drop myself’. What will happen? In a team sport, you should pick the best XI players and then choose the captain. Not the other way around.”

Rohit has scored only 31 runs in five innings on this Australia tour, with the best of a mere 10. He has never looked comfortable at the crease and kept playing poor shots to lose his wicket.

Amidst all this, the talks about his retirement have gained more voice, and since age is not on his side, a comeback looks hard. It would be better if he retired from red-ball cricket and solely focused on the ODI format.

