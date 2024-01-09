Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2024: Strongest Playing XI, Squad, Captain, Coach, Fixtures and All you need to know

Durban's Super Giants are among the most exciting teams in the competition.

DSG will contest hard and should win more matches this season.

Durban's Super Giants - Team Profile

League: SA20 League

Owners: RPSG Group

Captain: Keshav Maharaj

Coach: Lance Klusener

Previous edition: 5th

Durban's Super Giants are among the most exciting teams in the competition. Despite having a bunch of talented players, they missed out on making it to the playoffs last season. They could only win four of the ten matches, attaining 19 points.

Paarl Royals also had equal points but advanced to the next stage due to a better net run rate. Durban will hope for an improved show this time around. The first thing they would want is consistency.

The star spinner, Keshav Maharaj, will lead Durban's Super Giants. Former South African player Lance Klusener will be the coach of the side. RPSG Group owns the team, who are also the owners of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Complete Durban's Super Giants Squad for SA20 2024

Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Reece Topley, Jon-Jon Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaassen, Wiaan Mulder, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breeztke, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Nicholas Pooran

Strongest Durban's Super Giants Playing XI for SA20 2024

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Kyle Mayers*

Jon-Jon Smuts

Matthew Breetzke

Heinrich Klaasen

Nicholas Pooran*

Dwaine Pretorius

Noor Ahmad*

Keshav Maharaj (c)

Junior Dala

Reece Topley*

Strengths

Durban's Super Giants have a fiery batting lineup with several T20 veterans.

They have a nice blend of LHBs and RHBs throughout the batting order.

They have depth in the batting unit.

They have a terrific domestic core in the starting XI.

They have two quality spin options in Noor Ahmad and Keshav Maharaj. While Maharaj will provide control, Noor will be the wicket-taking option.

Weaknesses

The unavailability of key players will be their biggest concern. Nicholas Pooran will play only two games, while Noor Ahmad will miss the initial few games due to national commitments.

The openers can be trapped with off-spin early in the innings.

While Durban have depth in the batting department, they lack some strong finishers. The problems will increase after Nicholas Pooran leaves.

The pace attack looks bleak, especially the powerplay bowling. There is no one to support Reece Topley.

Their prominent pacers - Reece Topley and Junior Dala - are injury-prone and can crumble anytime.

SA20 2024 Season Verdict for Durban's Super Giants

Undoubtedly, Durban's Super Giants have a fantastic team. Unfortunately, the availability will remain an issue for them throughout the season. They will hardly get to field their first-choice XI.

Still, Durban have a better squad than the previous season and will compete hard. The available players are match-winners. A lot will rely on how their batting fires.

The pace attack is weak. They ended in the fifth position last season but have players to do better this time around. DSG will contest hard and should win more matches this season.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the Durban's Super Giants Team?

The RPSG Group is the owner of the Durban's Super Giants Team.

Who is playing in the Durban's Super Giants squad in SA20 2024?

The squad has big names like Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klassen and Reece Topley. Apart from them, the likes of JJ Smuts and Matthew Breetzke will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of Durban's Super Giants?

Lance Klusener is the coach of Durban's Super Giants.

Who is the captain of Durban's Super Giants?

Keshav Maharaj is the captain of Durban's Super Giants.

Which IPL team is associated with Durban's Super Giants?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are associated with Durban's Super Giants.

