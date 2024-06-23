End of the road for Kohli and Rohit? Gambhir lays down conditions to become India head coach: Reports

There has been ample buzz around the announcement of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the Senior Men’s team of India.

There has been ample buzz around the announcement of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the Senior Men’s team of India. Gambhir will replace the current coach, Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ends following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, a fresh report by Navbharat Times suggests Gambhir has put five conditions ahead of BCCI before accepting the role of the head coach. The first condition is that Gambhir wants full control over the Indian team and no interference in his modus operandi inside the team.

Secondly, Gambhir will select his own support staff like batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach. Even in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) side, Gambhir preferred the staff of his choice and was among the most significant reasons behind the introduction of Morne Morkel as the bowling coach.

Thirdly, and most importantly, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be the last for seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma if India don’t win the trophy. It means the team will look for younger players and prefer them over the experienced ones as they look to get back to winning ICC trophies and end the drought.

Gautam Gambhir wants a separate Test team and prepare the roadmap for the World Cup 2027

Gautam Gambhir’s fourth condition is that he wants a separate team for the red-ball format, meaning he would select different players for white-ball and red-ball formats during his tenure. This might be done in order to keep players fresh and give more opportunities to deserving players rather than mixing formats.

Lastly, Gautam Gambhir will prepare a roadmap for the World Cup 2027, which means he will choose players suited for the conditions in South Africa. That would mean Gambhir’s vision is broad and focused on winning trophies rather than short-vision focused on winning bilateral series.

It will be interesting to see whether Gambhir actually manages to pull this off, given it’s not easy to look past veterans. Anyway, he has a vision, which is not a bad thing.

The announcement of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach will be soon. His tenure will last for four years till 2027.

