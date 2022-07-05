ECB launces investigation after alleged racist behaviour against Indian fans in the stands during Edgbaston Test

An investigation will be launched into the claims of misbehaviour and racist abuse against the Asian members of the crowd.

The contentious incident related to a number of Indian fans complaining of racist abuse took place on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test.

Seeing several complaints emerge against racist behaviour in the stands after Day 4 in the Edgbaston Test, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire CCC are set to launch an investigation into the contentious matter.

Members of the crowd present in various stands of the ground in Birmingham raised issues of facing racial slurs and colour abuse against them after the penultimate day's play in the England-India fifth Test played for the 'Pataudi Trophy'.

The episode had been narrated by multiple social media handles on Monday (July 5) and now a report of the same has been made to ECB, the governing body of the sport in UK, with WCCC making a statement of their own and apologising to whoever was at the receiving end of misbehaviour.

"We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket," the ECB said in a media release.

Indian section of crowd details racist behaviour in Edgbaston stands

As per a report in The Cricketer, the incidents of racist behaviour against certain Indian members of the crowd were made in and around the Eric Hollies Stand at the venue in Edgbaston.

One of these members of the crowd, Kushal Mande, took to Twitter and revealed his experience of the match had "some of the worst abuse we've experienced at a match", adding that his group had been called "smelly P***s". Mande also claimed that no action was taken against the abusers despite multiple complaints made to the ground stewards.

Ziyad Bhada, another Indian team fan present in the stands, said his group had been told to "f*** off back home" by the English spectators, who indulged in verbal abuse against them and asked them to immediately leave the ground.

In contempt of such poor crowd behaviour from the English, WCCC said the club members are "gutted" over the incident since it puts a downpour on all the efforts they've been making in ensuring Edgbaston is as safe a ground for live viewing cricket matches as possible.

"I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all," read a statement from WCCC CEO Stuart Cain.



"Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we’re now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened."

"Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly."



