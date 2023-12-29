"Pakistan robbed": Fans run riot on internet after Rizwan's controversial 'wristband' dismissal

The on-field umpires initially ruled it not out as the ball appeared to touch Rizwan's wristband before reaching the wicketkeeper.

Fans expressed their dismay over the controversial dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan as Australia secured a 79-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test held in Melbourne on Friday (December 29). Rizwan contributed 35 runs off 62 balls, featuring one six and three boundaries. Pakistan's pursuit of 317 runs ended with a total of 237.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Rizwan was caught behind by Alex Carey off the bowling of Pat Cummins in the 61st over of the run-chase. The dismissal dashed the visitors' hopes of leveling the series. The on-field umpires initially ruled it not out as the ball appeared to touch Rizwan's wristband before reaching the wicketkeeper. Cummins contested the decision, leading the third umpire to overturn it, marking Cummins' 250th Test wicket.

Rizwan had previously fallen victim to Cummins in the first innings, scoring 42 off 51. He had replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed, who played in the first Test.

Wicket 250 for Pat Cummins! 🎉



The third umpire decided the ball flicked Mohammad Rizwan's sweatband on the way through. #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/vTuDL5DmNB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023

Pat Cummins elated after securing 250th Test wicket

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, expressed his satisfaction at reaching 250 Test wickets by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan. The fast bowler secured a five-wicket haul in each innings as Pakistan was dismissed for 264 and 237 in response to Australia's totals of 318 and 262.

Cummins also praised the efforts of Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh for steering the hosts from a precarious 16-4 in the second innings to set a respectable target for the visitors.

“Love playing here. You got a few options here. There's a bit of seam over the last few years. I like a bit of up and down bounce. The run-up's nice, little bit twitchy. They were batting pretty nicely, happy with that Rizwan wicket.”

The two teams next play the third Test in Sydney from January 3.

Check reactions to Mohammad Rizwan's wicket

Mohammad Rizwan averages 55 in 4th Innings of a test match. It was the only way they were getting him out, by making up their own rules.



Prior to this blatant cheating, he had 330 runs in 8 innings, 1 Century, 1 Fifty https://t.co/JB44uRdA4d — Prince 🇮🇪🇵🇰🇦🇫 (@AzzyShahzzy) December 29, 2023

UNFAIR!! Mohammad Rizwan given out in a very controversial manner. Benefit of doubt should have been given to Rizwan! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/VFQVyMIkwx — ahsannabeel (@ahsannabee23159) December 29, 2023

#MohammadRizwan a mite unlucky but you never take your eyes off the ball and turn head around.😅

How do TV broadcasters decide whether to keep #Pakistan need 83 runs to win OR #Australia needs 3 wickets to win as the stock screen baseline?🤔😹#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK — Hāsh Asāsiyyūn # (@luv2alll) December 29, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan has shown in this test that he is a warrior with the bat.



I don’t see a reason for him being kept away from white ball captaincy except his religious views n that tweet about Gaza.#AUSvPAK #AUSvsPAK #PAKvsAUS #PAKvAUS — Khalil Jibran (@Jibran_K) December 29, 2023

