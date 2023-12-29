'It’s like watching a thriller movie' - Kagiso Rabada's father on Kohli vs Rabada battle

Rabada has been the reason for the demise of Kohli both times in the first Test in Centurion.

Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli was unable to capitalize on a promising start during the first Test match in Centurion, falling victim to South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on Day 1. Despite surviving an early chance when Tony De Zorzi dropped his catch off Nandre Burger's bowling, Kohli's innings came to an end when Rabada delivered a challenging ball that pitched outside the off-stump and maintained its line. Attempting to play it with soft hands, Kohli edged the ball behind the stumps where wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne completed a straightforward catch.

In the second innings, Rabada once again played a pivotal role in Kohli's dismissal, executing an outstanding diving catch that contributed to South Africa's comprehensive victory by 32 runs and an inning in the first Test.

Kagiso Rabada's father shares thoughts on his son's rivalry with Virat Kohli

In the aftermath of the win, Kagiso Rabada's father revealed his thoughts on his son's rivalry with one of the finest batters of this generation. Rabada's father spoke about the dynamics and how it holistically benefits the game.

Following a win in the series opener, the Proteas side will now seek to secure a whitewash and maintain their unblemished run against India in Tests in their own backyard. However, they will be without the services of skipper Temba Bavuma who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Zubayr Hamza has been added to the squad as a replacement.

