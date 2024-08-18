'Overrated player' - Fans react as Rishabh Pant plays a lacklustre 35-run knock in Delhi Premier League 2024 opener

Rishabh Pant was scratchy during the first encounter of Delhi Premier League 2024 between Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Rishabh Pant was scratchy during the first encounter of Delhi Premier League 2024 between Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Coming in at No.3 in the first innings, Pant scored 35 runs in 32 balls, including four boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 109.38.

His innings went nowhere at any stage, for Pant kept struggling against a bowling attack with no capped player. The spinners kept agitating him in the middle and restricted him from playing big shots in the middle overs.

He finally decided to attack and hit one maximum and a boundary to get going. But before he could unleash his beast mode, Kunwar Bidhuri cut his innings short by dismissing him on the second delivery of the 16th over.

Even during that big partnership with Arpit Rana, Pant played second fiddle and struggled for fluency throughout his painful stay. The team required him to cover for his slow start, but the southpaw left the team midway and wasted plenty of crucial balls.

Fans react as Rishabh Pant plays a negative-impact knock

Ideally, Rishabh Pant would have unleashed carnage and taken on a relatively weak bowling attack from the first ball. But familiarity unfolded in the middle when Pant played another sluggish T20 knock despite having a set platform.

It has been a story of his T20 career, especially in the previous few years, for Rishabh has played numerous negative-impact knocks for every T20 team he has batted for. He couldn’t find an ideal tempo to bat at for some reason despite showing encouraging signs during his young days as a T20 batter in the IPL.

The reactions from fans have been aplenty since his lacklustre innings, with most of them criticising Pant for failing in a local T20 tournament. We have curated a few of them for this segment.

South Delhi Superstarz won the game by three wickets in a 198-run chase. Pant might be frustrated with his innings, for his slow knock restricted the team from posting an above-par total on a flat deck.

