'Overrated player' - Fans react as Rishabh Pant plays a lacklustre 35-run knock in Delhi Premier League 2024 opener

Rishabh Pant was scratchy during the first encounter of Delhi Premier League 2024 between Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Rishabh Pant was scratchy during the first encounter of Delhi Premier League 2024 between Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Coming in at No.3 in the first innings, Pant scored 35 runs in 32 balls, including four boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 109.38.

His innings went nowhere at any stage, for Pant kept struggling against a bowling attack with no capped player. The spinners kept agitating him in the middle and restricted him from playing big shots in the middle overs.

He finally decided to attack and hit one maximum and a boundary to get going. But before he could unleash his beast mode, Kunwar Bidhuri cut his innings short by dismissing him on the second delivery of the 16th over.

Even during that big partnership with Arpit Rana, Pant played second fiddle and struggled for fluency throughout his painful stay. The team required him to cover for his slow start, but the southpaw left the team midway and wasted plenty of crucial balls.

Fans react as Rishabh Pant plays a negative-impact knock

Ideally, Rishabh Pant would have unleashed carnage and taken on a relatively weak bowling attack from the first ball. But familiarity unfolded in the middle when Pant played another sluggish T20 knock despite having a set platform.

It has been a story of his T20 career, especially in the previous few years, for Rishabh has played numerous negative-impact knocks for every T20 team he has batted for. He couldn’t find an ideal tempo to bat at for some reason despite showing encouraging signs during his young days as a T20 batter in the IPL.

The reactions from fans have been aplenty since his lacklustre innings, with most of them criticising Pant for failing in a local T20 tournament. We have curated a few of them for this segment.

Here are some reactions:

Rishabh Pant is such a shit T20 player that he cannot even do well in local T20 league of DDCA.



His team had great start and then he arrived and ruined whole runrate



Pant doesn't belong to White Ball Cricket.



He was playing on 25 off 29 balls & then hit 6/4 before getting out. pic.twitter.com/v7w0AigLGz — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) August 17, 2024

A documentary needs to be created on T20 failures of Rishabh Pant 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n2OTG5nsI3 — Aman (@CricketSatire) August 17, 2024

We call Rishabh Pant a match winner but in reality it's far far away from delivery in white ball cricket.



He plays 20-30 balls almost every time but manages to score only run & ball which will not help any team in T20.Even 25 of 10 balls will be very satisfactory in this format pic.twitter.com/tr0Q6W0AL7 — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) August 17, 2024

Rishabh Pant scored 35 runs off 32 balls in Delhi Premier League T20. 😨



There was no capped bowler in the opposition. pic.twitter.com/aA5YLCg1TU — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) August 17, 2024

I was always ambivalent about Rishabh Pant - The white ball batter. He isn't helping his case.#DelhiPremierLeagueT20 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/OdcrhOPSCC — Legolas (@Yogesh7504) August 17, 2024

Rishabh pant is a overrated player... pic.twitter.com/WrlvSSj78t — Abhi tiwari (@AbhiTiw39925637) August 17, 2024

Rishabh Pant preparing for Test series in T20 tournament 🤩🔥



Unreal Love for Test matches. pic.twitter.com/Kh8e1RHFgd — Zephyr (@Simran_HatMayra) August 17, 2024

T20 international carrier of Rishabh pant...



Rishabh pant plays 76 T20 matches in which he scores 1209 run's at the average of 23 and his strike rate is 127...

After playing 76 matches if your average is low and strike rate is also low than bro you are doing nothing.....

H.S-65 pic.twitter.com/6F0qzu7TYm — Abhi tiwari (@AbhiTiw39925637) August 17, 2024

Rishabh pant scored 35 runs in 32 ball in the opening game of Delhi premier league.



Preparing for the Upcoming Test matches at the T20 match. Hats off to him. Truly inspiring & unreal love for Test cricket.#RishabhPant #IPL2025 #Cricket #CricketTwitter #TestCricket… — A Kumar (@Am_official007) August 17, 2024

Dropped 2 Catches

One run out miss

2 edge fours

1 four & 1 six ( Part time bowler) @BCCI Clutch Player Rishabh Pant Scored 35(32) Sr. 109.



Well played @ImRo45 Assssssssss pic.twitter.com/kDHdnjHvQW — Got@m ⭐💫 (@Me_Gautam3281) August 17, 2024

South Delhi Superstarz won the game by three wickets in a 198-run chase. Pant might be frustrated with his innings, for his slow knock restricted the team from posting an above-par total on a flat deck.

