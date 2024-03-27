Fans react as SRH register the highest-ever IPL total against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) unleashed carnage against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) unleashed carnage against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Orange Army were full of intent from the first ball of the innings and batted in the sixth gear.

First, the two openers - Mayank Agarwal (11) and Travis Head (62) - provided a stable start on a pleasant batting track and utilised the powerplay overs by hitting ample boundaries. SRH scored 81 runs in the first six overs, their highest-ever in the IPL history, and never looked back.

While Travis Head departed a few overs after the powerplay, Abhishek Sharma (63) continued to attack the bowlers. The southpaw didn’t let bowlers bowl according to their lines and lengths to put SRH on their way to a massive first-innings total in front of a packed crowd.

Then, Aiden Markram (42) and Heinrich Klaasen (80) took the innings forward at the same pace and weaved a whopping 116-run partnership to take SRH to 277/3, the highest-ever total in IPL history, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore’s previous score of 263. SRH made the most of the nice batting conditions and registered their name in the history books.

Fans react as SRH registers IPL’s biggest innings total

Apart from posting the highest-ever IPL total, Sunrisers Hyderabad also hit the joint fourth-most number of sixes (18) in an IPL innings. Boundaries galore in Hyderabad, as Mumbai Indians’ bowlers looked listless but had no place to hide.

One after another, SRH batters hardly let any over go by without a boundary on their way to recreating history. The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen were relentless with their approach.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batters provided full entertainment to the fans on the ground and spectators worldwide. The social media has been abuzz since the first over of the match, as there was plenty of action unfolding every over.

X, formerly Twitter, has seen some gold reactions on SRH’s innings, with most of the posts viral and generating ample traction. Those reactions are worth watching.

Here are some reactions:

SRH first inning 277 wasn't enough so that MI started carnage in second innings too😭😭 #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/xARz6h5lkh — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) March 27, 2024

SRH batted

MI bowled

RCB lost once again — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2024

No Context SRH batting tonight 📖 pic.twitter.com/8PFwB59lFc — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 27, 2024

match between mi v srh.



rcb highest score record: pic.twitter.com/6IiOvAPaLK — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) March 27, 2024

srh batters against mi today 😭😭pic.twitter.com/v9BKjMNtDU — rea (@reaadubey) March 27, 2024

SRH players going to dressing room after knocking 277 runs

pic.twitter.com/08FV7KinxS — Tweety Tweets (@Idledhemledhpeh) March 27, 2024

Who would have thought a record score of IPL would be against MI. Crazy hitting from SRH. #SRHvMI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2024

SRH Cheerleaders during innings break.. pic.twitter.com/9k2jCKi4AO — El Niño 🇮🇳 (@suppandiiii) March 27, 2024

Mumbai Indians have their task cut out in their chase. However, they will also go hard and boundaries will flow in their innings as well.

