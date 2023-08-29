'14 hours wait time' - Fans slam BCCI, BookMyShow as World Cup tickets sale begin

Fans were subjected to waiting times ranging from 20 minutes to an astonishing 10 hours,
 By Chandra Moulee Das Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 21:21 IST
2023 ODI World Cup tickets

In a potentially significant setback for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, BookMyShow - BCCI's official ticketing partner for the event faced a wave of negative attention on Tuesday (August 29). This surge in attention unfolded across X (formerly known as Twitter) and other social media platforms, all due to its mishandling of a limited ticket sale for India's matches in the tournament.

At 6 pm IST, Mastercard users, who are also sponsors of the tournament, were granted exclusive early access to a selection of tickets. However, the sale did not commence immediately. Initially, the screen displayed all the matches except the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan encounter, which was scheduled for later.

Despite this, certain users encountered a "You are in the queue" notification while others were abruptly redirected to the homepage as the website's functionality faltered. Some fortunate users were able to pick their preferred seating sections and update payment information, only to find themselves placed back into digital queues. These queues subjected users to waiting times ranging from 20 minutes to an astonishing 10 hours, with the durations consistently extending over time.

Already burdened by previous delays during the sales launch (in the 2011 World Cup, the ticketing process had commenced nearly a year in advance) and grappling with multiple alterations to the schedule, devoted fans were understandably irate. While some critics pointed fingers at BookMyShow for their perceived incompetence, others directed their frustration towards the BCCI, alleging corruption. Apprehensions arose that enthusiasts might be driven towards illicit means to secure tickets at exorbitant prices.

The users took to social media to vent their frustrations. Let's take a look at some of the reactions below. 

