FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 19 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers

Date

3 February 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mushfiqur Rahim is the top-run scorer for Fortune Barishal with 201 runs in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 50.25 and SR of 133.11

Tamim Iqbal has scored 129 runs in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 25.80 and SR of 116.22

Khaled Ahmed has been the top bowler for Fortune Barishal and has taken 7 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an economy rate of 9.03

Mohammed Imran has taken 7 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an economy rate of 9.1

Anamul Haque is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers with 130 runs in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 65.00 and SR of 121.50

Evin Lewis has scored 128 runs in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 32.00 and SR of 193.94

Mohammad Nawaz has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers and has taken 5 wickets in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an economy rate of 4.67

Dasun Shanaka has taken 5 wickets in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an economy rate of 6.20

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Stadium has picked up some pace recently and now there’s a bit more bounce too. Fast bowlers might find it more favourable and a decent score to aim for seems to be around 165.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain sunny during the match hours and there is no chance of rain.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Pritom Kumar, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Imran, Dunith Wellalage, Akif Javed, Khaled Ahmed

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mahmudal Hasan Joy, Mukidul Islam, Nahidul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Nasum Ahmed

FBA vs KHT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The FBA vs KHT live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form this season and is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament. He will bat in the top order and is a good option for fantasy.

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal is a dynamic batter who bats and the top of the order and is expected to score some good runs. He can be a good option to fetch solid points for fantasy.

Evin Lewis: Evis Lewis can be destructive with the bat in hand, and he has already shown his power-hitting skills.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Akif Javed: Akif Javed can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 5 as of now and can chip in with useful wickets in the middle.

Mukidul Islam: Mukidul Islam has a selection % of less than 8 as of now. He will bowl in the powerplay and middle overs and can snare up a few wickets.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Habibur Rahman: Habibur Rahman may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Pritom Kumar, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain and Nasum Ahmed

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Evin Lewis, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Akif Javed

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Khaled Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Anamul Haque, Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Dunith Wellalage

FBA vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Fortune Barishal has more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

