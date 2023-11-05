The Kolkata police have been active since yesterday as they try to maintain order amidst a large fan gathering.

Following India’s victory, the firecrackers were busted in the stadium, as done after every victory.

India won their eighth consecutive game of the World Cup 2023, defeating South Africa by a handsome 243-run margin. Like the previous matches, India were absolutely dominating with both bat and ball. They are on an unbeaten streak, and with the kind of form they are in, it looks impossible to beat this unit, especially in Indian conditions.

Fans have lined up in plenty everywhere India have played throughout this World Cup, as they always do. Fans have been with the Men in Blue through thick and thin despite not being treated ideally as far as the facilities are concerned. They have adjusted themselves in anything only to get a small glimpse of their favourite players playing live on the field.

It’s hard to control the Indian fans, and the authorities have to do double work on India games day. The police have to make special arrangements and use more manpower to maintain order and help in the smooth functioning of the game. The craze and passion of the Indian fans is unmatched.

No matter where Team India play, fans and well-wishers somehow reach the destination to cheer. However, things can get out of hand at times due to large gatherings. An unfortunate incident unfolded near the Eden Gardens following India’s thumping victory.

Firecrackers cause a freak accident outside Eden Gardens

The Kolkata police have been active since yesterday as they try to maintain order amidst a large fan gathering. However, a freakish incident took place outside the stadium during the night. Following India’s victory, the firecrackers were busted in the stadium, as done after every victory.

However, two horses squirmed with noise and dropped their riders immediately. Due to the fear, the horses ran briskly towards the traffic jam. They also destroyed a car, and some people were also injured in the process.

The authorities immediately called the fire vehicles as well as the ambulances on the scene. From the initial reports, it seems several people were injured due to the horses. The car is reportedly in poor condition following a freak accident.

Some police officers were also seen on horses last evening when the Indian team went to practice. The decision to set off firecrackers must have been taken wisely since the animals are bound to get terrified by its loud noise. Hopefully, no one sustained serious injuries, and the injured ones recover soon.

