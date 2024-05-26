'F**k off' - Ben Stokes responds to England legend on social media for dodgy knee comment

Earlier, Ben Stokes picked up a match haul of eight wickets to seal the victory for his side.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has reacted to his former teammate Stuart Broad's tweet about bowling a 10-over spell with a dodgy knee. In a County championship Division One match, Durham outclassed Somerset by an innings and 6 runs in a low-scoring encounter.

Ben Stokes played a key role in Durham's win as he picked up 4-23 in a 10-over spell. Watching Stokes bowl such a long spell despite his knee issues lately, Stuart Broad couldn't resist and urged him not to bowl such spells with a dodgy knee.

"Hi Ben. Love you & you have a heart of a lion. Please stop bowling 10 overs spells with a dodgy knee," Broad had tweeted a day earlier on X (previously known as Twitter)

Ben Stokes responds to Stuart Broad on social media

Durham finished the game within two days and picked up important points. After finishing the game, Stokes came up with a light-hearted reply to the former England fast bowler.

"F**k off Stuart what dodgy knee," Stokes replied to Broad.

F**k off Stuart what dodgy knee 😉 https://t.co/fKul70sLkR — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) May 25, 2024

Ben Stokes picked up 8 wickets in the match and also bowled the most no. of overs for his team across both the innings. He picked up 8-77 in the match. With the bat though, he failed to make an impact as he was dismissed for a duck by fast bowler Jake Ball.

Stokes has been suffering from knee issues for some time now. He has often played as a specialist batter on some occasions as he is not fit to bowl. In his recent internnational assignment in an away Test series in India, Stokes hardly bowled. His bowling was sorely missed by England on pitches conducive for reverse-swing.

The 32-year-old allrounder opted out of the T20 World Cup 2024 to be fully fit before a hectic summer, where England are scheduled to host Sri Lanka and will play an away Test series in New Zealand.

