News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
Former Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal Rushed to the Hospital During a Match in the Dhaka Premier League
news
Last updated: March 24, 2025

Former Bangladesh Captain Rushed to the Hospital During a Match in the Dhaka Premier League

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He experienced chest pain while fielding in the first innings.

Former Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal Rushed to the Hospital During a Match in the Dhaka Premier League

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been rushed to a nearby hospital as he felt pain in his chest pain during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) match between the Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club. The incident happened in the first innings of the 50-over game.

Although a helicopter was arranged to take him to the hospital as early as possible, he could not be flown from the BKSP ground in Savar. According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, he was later taken to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital.

Bangladesh Cricket Board‘s (BCA) chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury informed that the the player suffered severe chest pain due to a massive heart attack on his way to Dhaka and had to be rushed back. An angioplasty was performed and he is currently under the medical team’s observation.

“He underwent initial checks at a local hospital, where mild heart issues were suspected. Efforts were made to transport him to Dhaka, but on the way to the helipad, he experienced severe chest pain and had to be rushed back. Medical reports later confirmed it was a massive heart attack. It is a difficult time for all of us. He is currently under observation, and the medical team is doing everything possible for his recovery”, he stated.

Tamim Iqbal in DPL

Tamim has been in a purple patch in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. He is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in this edition. The southpaw has scored 368 runs at an average of 73.60 and a strike-rate of 102.50 in seven matches. His heroics in the DPL also include two centuries.

ALSO READ:

Previously, his unbeaten 125 off 112 balls helped Mohammedan to secure a seven-wicket win over the Partex Sporting Club. The batter notched up a 96-ball-105 in the next match to beat the Brothers Union comprehensively by nine wickets.

Tamim announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time earlier in January. He scored 413 runs in 14 matches including a 29-ball-54 in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Under his captaincy, Fortune Barishal defended their BPL title by defeating the Chittagong Kings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Cricket Board
Tamim Iqbal

Related posts

Former SRH, Delhi Capitals Star David Warner Named PSL Franchise Captain for 2025 Season

Former SRH, Delhi Capitals Star Named PSL Franchise Captain for 2025 Season

He had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.
4:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shivam-Mavi-Reveals-Why-Prithvi-Shaw-Couldnt-Match-Shubman-Gills-Rise

Shivam Mavi Reveals Why Prithvi Shaw Couldn’t Match Shubman Gill’s Rise

He compared the two batters during an exclusive podcast with Cricxtasy.
4:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘The First 300 in IPL’: Former SRH Star Dale Steyn Predicts Opponents and Date for Achieving MASSIVE Milestone

‘The First 300’: Former SRH Star Predicts Opponents and Date for Achieving MASSIVE Milestone in IPL 2025

SRH have continued their ultra-aggressive approach from last season.
4:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ajinkya Rahane Venkatesh Iyer IPL 2025 Shivam Mavi KKR

Why Did KKR Choose Ajinkya Rahane As Skipper Over Venkatesh Iyer? Former KKR Star Explains

Venkatesh Iyer was bought back by KKR for INR 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction
3:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
shubman gill virat kohli records break shivam mavi

‘He Can Break Kohli’s Records’ – Shivam Mavi Picks Out India Star Who Can Eclipse Virat Kohli and Set a New Benchmark

Mavi has closely watched his talent and seen how much he has grown as a player.
3:16 pm
Sagar Paul
smriti mandhana net worth bcci wpl contract rcb annual salary

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: How Much Does the India Women Star Player Make in a Year After New BCCI Women’s Contracts?

1:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.