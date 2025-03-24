Former Bangladesh Captain Rushed to the Hospital During a Match in the Dhaka Premier League

He experienced chest pain while fielding in the first innings.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been rushed to a nearby hospital as he felt pain in his chest pain during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) match between the Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club. The incident happened in the first innings of the 50-over game.

Although a helicopter was arranged to take him to the hospital as early as possible, he could not be flown from the BKSP ground in Savar. According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, he was later taken to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital.

Bangladesh Cricket Board‘s (BCA) chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury informed that the the player suffered severe chest pain due to a massive heart attack on his way to Dhaka and had to be rushed back. An angioplasty was performed and he is currently under the medical team’s observation.

“He underwent initial checks at a local hospital, where mild heart issues were suspected. Efforts were made to transport him to Dhaka, but on the way to the helipad, he experienced severe chest pain and had to be rushed back. Medical reports later confirmed it was a massive heart attack. It is a difficult time for all of us. He is currently under observation, and the medical team is doing everything possible for his recovery”, he stated.

Tamim Iqbal in DPL

Tamim has been in a purple patch in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. He is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in this edition. The southpaw has scored 368 runs at an average of 73.60 and a strike-rate of 102.50 in seven matches. His heroics in the DPL also include two centuries.

Previously, his unbeaten 125 off 112 balls helped Mohammedan to secure a seven-wicket win over the Partex Sporting Club. The batter notched up a 96-ball-105 in the next match to beat the Brothers Union comprehensively by nine wickets.

Tamim announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time earlier in January. He scored 413 runs in 14 matches including a 29-ball-54 in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Under his captaincy, Fortune Barishal defended their BPL title by defeating the Chittagong Kings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

