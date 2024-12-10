Fresh Headache for India As Star Player Misses Practice Session Ahead of Third Test Against Australia

While the entire Indian team had the training session almost at full tilt, he remained absent.

Following the loss in Adelaide, the Indian team is now dealing with another fresh issue with star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah remaining absent from today’s (December 10) practice session. India will next lock horns with the Aussies at The Gabba and will have a task cut out to turn their fortunes around after a big 10-wicket defeat in the pink-ball Test.

Although the Indian team had the training session almost at full tilt, vice-captain and bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t be seen. It can only be anticipated as the visitors’ think-tank understandably being mindful of his workload in a long series of five Tests.

Furthermore, Bumrah had also gone down once while bowling in Adelaide, holding his adductor muscles which makes his workload management even more crucial. However, bowling coach Morne Morkel later clarified that it was only a cramp.

ALSO READ: ‘I Will Consider You a Player When…’ – Brutal Challenge for Indian Player on BGT Tour From His Father

Indian batters sweat it out in nets after mediocre performances in the first two Tests

India’s batting lineup has struggled in three of their four innings in the series, failing to surpass 200 runs. To address these issues, the players put in extra effort at the nets at the Adelaide Oval, working to strengthen their game and find chink in their armour.

India’s innings scores so far are 150, 487/6 (in Perth), 180, and 175 (in Adelaide). Two centuries have been recorded by Indian batters, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 161 and Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 100 in Perth. While KL Rahul has shown promise as an opener, his inability to convert starts into big scores remains a concern, with his highest being 77.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has stood out with his performances lower down the order, contributing vital runs with an aggressive approach. His tally of 163 runs is the third-highest in the series, following Jaiswal’s 185 and Head’s 240, which tops the chart.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.