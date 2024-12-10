News
Harshit Rana
News
December 10, 2024 - 1:31 pm

‘I Will Consider You a Player When…’ – Brutal Challenge for Indian Player on BGT Tour From His Father

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

It was a strong reality check for the cricketer.

Harshit Rana

The Indian team suffered a disappointing loss in Adelaide as Australia levelled the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at 1-1. For young India pacer Harshit Rana, it was a match to forget as he failed to take any scalp and went for 86 runs.

It was a strong reality check for Harshit, who had looked in great form prior to the Pink-ball Test.

Rana had a dream debut in Perth, where everything seemed to go his way. He claimed three wickets in the first innings, dismissing Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon. He also put up a strong performance in the practice match previously, where he delivered figures of 4/44.

However, following his dip, Harshit’s father Pradeep Rana, who is a former hammer thrower and weightlifter for CRPF issued a strong caution to his son.

Pradeep Rana told Indian Express, “I have challenged him to bowl 150 kph. I have told him I will consider you a player the day you touch 150 kph. If you bowl 150 kph, no one will stop you from playing for India, but if you will bowl 125 kph, even a local club will not select you.”

The Gabba Test could be Harshit Rana’s final chance

Harshit Rana is currently bowling at speeds in the late 120s to mid-130s, but that’s only half the battle. On Australian pitches, particularly, speeds below 140-142 km/h might fall short. While the wicket in Perth offered some assistance, the same couldn’t be said for Adelaide. If given the opportunity, the upcoming Brisbane Test might serve as Harshit’s last chance to keep his aspirations alive of playing the longest format for India for now.

ALSO READ: Not Ajinkya Rahane, This Player Should Be KKR Captain in IPL 2025

Furthermore, it is speculated that Mohammed Shami will be joining the Indian team in Australia for the final two Tests, which would further reduce Harshit’s chances of making it to the playing XI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

