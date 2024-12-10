News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Not Ajinkya Rahane, This Player Should Captain KKR in IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 10, 2024 - 10:59 am

Not Ajinkya Rahane, This Player Should Be KKR Captain in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

While Rahane’s experience is valuable, at 36 years old, he might not be the ideal candidate for leading the team in IPL 2025.

Not Ajinkya Rahane, This Player Should Captain KKR in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) surprised many when they decided to release their title-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Iyer had led KKR to their third IPL trophy, and it was expected that he would be retained for the upcoming season.

However, KKR parted ways with him, and Iyer soon joined Punjab Kings. With no clear captaincy option left, KKR made an interesting move by picking up veteran Ajinkya Rahane at a bargain price during the auction.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Provides Massive Update on Mohammed Shami Following India’s Crushing Defeat in Adelaide

While Rahane’s experience is valuable, at 36 years old, he might not be the ideal candidate for leading the team in IPL 2025. KKR needs to focus on a long-term captain who can drive the team forward, especially considering the evolving T20 format.

Rahane has shown flashes of brilliance in domestic cricket, but his game doesn’t necessarily align with KKR’s aggressive and power-hitting style, and his age is a factor that should be considered when selecting a captain for the future.

Venkatesh Iyer: A Promising Leader for KKR

On the other hand, KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer could be the right choice for the captaincy in IPL 2025. During the auction, KKR secured Venkatesh Iyer for INR 23.75 crore after his release by the franchise, signaling their confidence in his potential. This heavy investment reflects the franchise’s belief in Iyer’s growth and long-term contributions to the team.

Also Read: Australia Smashes 371 Against India: Highest Scores Recorded Against India in Women’s ODIs

Additionally, KKR’s head coach, Chandrakant Pandit, shares a strong bond with Iyer, which could play a crucial role in their decision-making. With the franchise’s focus on building for the future, appointing Venkatesh Iyer as captain would make sense.

Venkatesh Iyer’s leadership experience as vice-captain in the 2023 season, along with his brief stint as captain during Nitish Rana’s injury absence, combined with his all-round skills, positions him as a strong contender for the role. His youthful energy, aggressive playstyle, and ability to step up when needed especially during playoffs make him a perfect fit for leading KKR in the upcoming season.

In conclusion, Venkatesh Iyer is the ideal candidate to captain KKR in IPL 2025, offering a fresh and dynamic leadership option that aligns with the team’s aggressive approach and long-term vision.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Venkatesh Iyer

Related posts

3 Teams With the Best Pace Attack for IPL 2025

3 Teams With the Best Pace Attack for IPL 2025

Some teams have managed to assemble exceptional pace attacks for upcoming season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
Delhi Capitals (DC) did a fabulous job in the IPL by acquiring a few quality players during the IPL 2025 auction.

3 Major Weaknesses of Delhi Capitals (DC) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Despite doing a quality job, Delhi Capitals (DC) have left a few areas vulnerable.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
Robin Uthappa

“I Didn’t Feel at Any Point That I Belong to RCB. My Loyalties All Lied With Mumbai Indians.” – Former Player’s Remarks on Faye D’Souza Podcast Spark Controversy

He got candid and opened up about his IPL loyalties.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
3 Major Weaknesses of PBKS Heading into IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Weaknesses of PBKS Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Despite the improvements, there remain a few areas of concern that could potentially hinder their campaign.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
Which Team Has the Best Spin Attack for IPL 2025

Which Team Has the Best Spin Attack for IPL 2025?

One of the key strengths for IPL 2025 is their spin attack, widely regarded as the best in the tournament.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for CSK in the IPL

5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for CSK in the IPL

A host of cricketing legends have donned the coveted Yellow jersey.
Indian Premier League - IPL
10/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy