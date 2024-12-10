Not Ajinkya Rahane, This Player Should Be KKR Captain in IPL 2025

While Rahane’s experience is valuable, at 36 years old, he might not be the ideal candidate for leading the team in IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) surprised many when they decided to release their title-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Iyer had led KKR to their third IPL trophy, and it was expected that he would be retained for the upcoming season.

However, KKR parted ways with him, and Iyer soon joined Punjab Kings. With no clear captaincy option left, KKR made an interesting move by picking up veteran Ajinkya Rahane at a bargain price during the auction.

While Rahane’s experience is valuable, at 36 years old, he might not be the ideal candidate for leading the team in IPL 2025. KKR needs to focus on a long-term captain who can drive the team forward, especially considering the evolving T20 format.

Rahane has shown flashes of brilliance in domestic cricket, but his game doesn’t necessarily align with KKR’s aggressive and power-hitting style, and his age is a factor that should be considered when selecting a captain for the future.

Venkatesh Iyer: A Promising Leader for KKR

On the other hand, KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer could be the right choice for the captaincy in IPL 2025. During the auction, KKR secured Venkatesh Iyer for INR 23.75 crore after his release by the franchise, signaling their confidence in his potential. This heavy investment reflects the franchise’s belief in Iyer’s growth and long-term contributions to the team.

Additionally, KKR’s head coach, Chandrakant Pandit, shares a strong bond with Iyer, which could play a crucial role in their decision-making. With the franchise’s focus on building for the future, appointing Venkatesh Iyer as captain would make sense.

Venkatesh Iyer’s leadership experience as vice-captain in the 2023 season, along with his brief stint as captain during Nitish Rana’s injury absence, combined with his all-round skills, positions him as a strong contender for the role. His youthful energy, aggressive playstyle, and ability to step up when needed especially during playoffs make him a perfect fit for leading KKR in the upcoming season.

In conclusion, Venkatesh Iyer is the ideal candidate to captain KKR in IPL 2025, offering a fresh and dynamic leadership option that aligns with the team’s aggressive approach and long-term vision.

