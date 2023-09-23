Gautam Gambhir backs this star batter to have a stunning World Cup 2023

As the World Cup 2023 approaches, the predictions from experts and viewers are coming in plenty, with different experts putting out their own opinions about the mega event.

As the World Cup 2023 approaches, the predictions from experts and viewers are coming in plenty, with different experts putting out their own opinions about the mega event. All the talks and conversations of the former cricketers only lead to one thing - the World Cup 2023. There is no doubt about the hype this World Cup has, even after so many controversies, even before the start of the tournament.

Along the same lines, the former World Cup winner and an expert on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir, talked about a range of things on Star Sports, who are the official broadcasters of the tourney. Gambhir expressed his views on numerous things and also made a few predictions ahead of the tournament. In a chat on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about one player he will have a keen eye on among the big names in world cricket at the moment.

While there were several quality players to choose from, Gautam selected Babar Azam, the current Pakistan captain and icon, as a player who can set the stage on fire. While Azam couldn’t do anything significant in the Super Four stage of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023, Gambhir still feels he can perform well with the willow in the tournament. Gambhir has praised Babar a few times in the past and again banks on him.

However, Babar Azam won’t have an easy time in the tournament, given he will be leading Pakistan for the first time in such a massive tournament. While there is no doubt about his quality, the pressure is bound to get on the nerves in crunch situations, as visible in the T20 World Cup last year.

Gautam Gambhir backs Babar Azam to fire in the World Cup 2023

Pakistan will be under immense pressure in the World Cup 2023, given the conditions and expectations they will be under throughout the tournament. Hence, Babar Azam will have to do the heavy lifting with the willow. Gautam Gambhir also backs him to set the stage on fire.

“Babar Azam can set this World Cup on fire,” exclaimed Gautam on Star Sports. “I have seen a lot of players with so much time to bat. I think that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root are there, but Babar Azam has a different level of capability.”

Clearly, Gambhir has high expectations from Babar and his expertise in the World Cup 2023. The way he praised Babar shows Gambhir has noticed something special in him. Babar is indeed a special player, and the recent slump can’t change this fact.

Babar Azam is the best batter in Pakistan, and expecting him to perform is quite usual. But Gambhir has hyped him to the next level. It will be interesting to see whether Babar Azam justifies the expectations.

