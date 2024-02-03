Former India star warns against 'overhyping' young sensation

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made history after scripting his first double ton in the ongoing IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag. In the process, Jaiswal joined an elite club as only the third Indian batter under the age of 22, after Vinod Kambli and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar to achieve a double century in Test cricket. He accomplished this milestone at the age of 22 years and 37 days.

While Yashasvi's knock was nothing short of spectacular, a former India star also cautioned against 'overhyping' the achievement of the youngster. Gautam Gambhir, acknowledging the increased expectations that come with such achievements, advised everyone to allow the young batter to play his natural game without unnecessary pressure.

Jaiswal's remarkable performance also made him the first Indian left-hander since Gambhir in 2008 to score a double century in the traditional format, achieved against Australia.

Gautam Gambhir warns against 'overhyping' Yashasvi Jaiswal's heroic knock

"I want to congratulate the youngster for his achievement but, more importantly, I want to tell everyone that let the young man play. We have seen in the past that in India we have a habit, especially the media, to overhype their achievements and give them tags and make them look like heroes," Gambhir told PTI during an interaction.



"The pressure of expectation gets the better of them and the players are not able to play their natural game. Let him grow and enjoy his cricket," added Gambhir.

While Jaiswal has shone with the bat in the Test series, Shubman Gill and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer have faced challenges in scoring runs. The 42-year-old cricketer-turned-politician extended support to the under-performing players, advocating for patience and more time to allow them to find their form.

