"He should have been captain": Gavaskar rues at massive missed opportunity by India

Gavaskar suggested that the cricketer's brilliance has always made him a captaincy material for India.

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma is currently doing well in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series. Despite fielding a somewhat depleted squad, marred with player unavailabilities and injuries, Rohit has marshaled his troops impeccably to establish a 2-1 lead in the current five-match Test series against the Three Lions.

The youngsters have also returned the trust shown in them by putting up some commendable performances.

However, India legend Sunil Gavaskar shared a difference of opinions while heaping plaudits on an Indian star.

Veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin recently reached the landmark of 500 Test wickets. While praising Ashwin, Gavaskar suggested that Ashwin's brilliance has always made him a captaincy material for India. He also mentioned that two years back would have been the ideal time to bestow the honour on him.

Gavaskar rues at massive missed opportunity by India

Over the last year, India has fielded several different teams. Most prominently in 2021 when the Test side boasted of senior stars in England, while a second-string squad comprising youngsters were in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs tour. This is precisely why Gavaskar hinted that the idea of Ashwin as captain is exciting.

In his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar wrote, "He should have been honoured with the India captaincy a couple of years back when there were two India teams playing around the same time. Well done, Ashwin, and wish you many more wickets, newer deliveries and different actions in the future."

Keeping in mind Gavaskar's opinions, it's indeed true that Ashwin's mind works overtime which gives him an edge over his peers when it comes to being considered for captaincy. But the fact that over the last few years Ashwin was not considered much for overseas Tests acted as a deterrent to the aspirations.

