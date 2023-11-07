Glenn Maxwell breaks 40-year-old record of Kapil Dev in incredible World Cup knock

Glenn Maxwell registered himself in the record books by recording the greatest-ever individual performance in the glorious history of cricket.

Maxwell’s 201 is also the most runs for a non-opener in an ODI innings, and this is also the second-fastest double century.

There have been numerous outrageous knocks in 146 years of history, but it's hard to find anything better than this. Maxwell has played an innings that no other batter has or ever will play on the field.

Records galore after this ridiculous knock, and I am personally lost for words after Maxwell’s fireworks. Glenn Maxwell battled cramps, and at one stage, he couldn’t even stand properly. But he kept batting, and as Shane Watson exclaimed after the game, “That’s the cramp for the ages.”

Glenn Maxwell becomes the first-ever batter to hit a double century while chasing in ODI cricket. The previous highest was 193 by Fakhar Zaman against South Africa in 2021. However, Fakhar’s knock came in a losing cause in Johannesburg.

Glenn Maxwell also weaved the highest-ever partnership for the seventh wicket or below with Pat Cummins. The duo scored 210 runs together, but Cummins only contributed 12 runs in the partnership. He won’t mind, though. Nobody will.

Maxwell took 128 balls, whereas Ishan Kishan completed it in 126 balls against Bangladesh last year.

Glenn Maxwell notches up the highest-ever score for a No.5 or below

Glenn Maxwell has broken several records after the carnage of the ages. He also registered the biggest-ever total for a batter batting at No. 5 or below. Previously, this record was held by the legendary Kapil Dev, who also made this record in the World Cup.

Kapil smashed 175* at Tunbridge Wells against Zimbabwe in the World Cup in 1983. Maxwell now holds this record with 201 runs against Afghanistan in Wankhede Stadium. Kapil’s record stood for 40 years, but it’s finally broken.

Glenn Maxwell has the highest-ever score while batting at No. 5 or lower in ODI cricket. What a way to break that record. Surely, no one is breaking this anytime soon.

The only batter who can break this ridiculous record is Glenn Maxwell. His fireworks in Wankhede will take some time to sink in. That’s one for the ages and, of course, the record books.

