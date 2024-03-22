Gujarat Titans announce replacement player for injured Robin Minz

Just days before the season, Robin Minz got involved in a bike accident, ruling himself out of IPL 2024.

In a recent development coming in ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Gujarat Titans have announced their replacement player for the injured Robin Minz. Minz, who was bought by GT at last December's auction in Dubai for INR 3.60 crore, dealt a major blow to the franchise with his injury.

Just days before the season, the wicketkeeper-batter got involved in a bike accident, ruling himself out of IPL 2024. Minz was on a Kawasaki superbike when he lost control and made contact with another bike.

Notably, Minz also became the first Adivasi cricketer to be a part of the IPL. However, he failed to recover in time from the injuries that he sustained earlier this month.

The Titans, in the meanwhile, have named 27-year-old BR Sharath as his replacement. Apart from Sharath, GT also have the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade as specialist wicketkeepers in their ranks.

Gujarat Titans announce replacement player for Robin Minz

Sharath has a fair amount of experience playing domestic cricket for Karnataka since making his debut back in 2018. In 28 matches in FC cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 328 runs at an average of 15.61 and a strike rate of 118.84 with a highest score of 50 to his name.

However, he hasn’t played any form of cricket this year with the Vijay Hazare Trophy in November-December last year being his last tournament.

Now with the departure of Hardik Pandya, newly crowned skipper Shubman Gill will marshal the troops as they gear up to start their campaign on Sunday's double-header (March 24) against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

