India star served with show-cause by state board after shocking captaincy controversy

He is yet to respond to the notice and the state association does not want to prolong the issue.

In a recent development, an Indian star has been issued with a show-cause notice by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) following a shocking captaincy controversy involving political inference.

The cricketer hinted that political influence was used against him to remove him from his captaincy duties for the state side.

Not only that, Hanuma Vihari took to his Instagram handle, alleging that he was forced to step down as captain because of political interference although initially attributing it to "personal reasons".

Vihari, who made 16 Test appearances for India, also shared a letter of support from his Andhra teammates on his social media account, X.

On the other hand, KN Prudhuvi Raj, the player against whom Vihari had made the allegations of using his father's political influence also took to social media and said Vihari had made false accusations against him.

Hanuma Vihari is yet to respond to the show-cause notice

However, Vihari has yet to respond to the notice that he was served with after the ACA council meeting a few days ago. "Yes, we have served him a show-cause notice and we are awaiting his reply," an ACA official told PTI.

The official also stated that the association aims to swiftly resolve the matter without prolonging it anymore.

ALSO READ: 'He fell prey to greed but..:' Aakash Chopra backing Rajasthan Royals player to win Orange Cap in IPL 2024

He further said, "This is just to find what made him react the way he did last month. He has not reached out to us, so this is a chance for him to come out with his grievances. After all, we value Vihari and his contributions to the growth of state cricket as he has played a big part in Andhra going up in the ranks in domestic cricket."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.