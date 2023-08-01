"He is Virat Kohli of bowling" - Harbhajan Singh highlights the value of talismanic Indian speedster

Despite his inactivity since September of the previous year due to back surgery, the resolute speedster is set to make a comeback into the Indian T20I side.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed pure elation upon witnessing the return of talismanic pacer to the Indian cricket team. The veteran off-spinner also fervently hopes for an injury-free journey ahead for the speedster as the team prepares for a three-match T20I series against Ireland, set to commence in Dublin on August 18.

A 15-member Indian squad, led by Jasprit Bumrah has been announced for the upcoming tour. After enduring a ten-month daunting recovery period at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru due to a stress fracture in his back, Bumrah tenaciously toiled to regain his prowess after spending on the sidelines since September.

Emphasising the immense value of the unorthodox paceman in the bowling department, Harbhajan equated Bumrah's significance to that of Virat Kohli in the batting realm. Notably, Bumrah has amassed a staggering tally of 70 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.62 in 60 T20Is so far.

"He has been missed a lot, whether you see the WTC final or the cricket that was played before that. I used to say earlier and am saying it today as well that if we talk about batting, we talk about Virat Kohli, and if there is a Virat Kohli of bowling, it is Jasprit Bumrah. There is no bigger name than him," supplemented Harbhajan with unyielding admiration in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

As Bumrah gears up to lead the Men in Blue in three T20s against Ireland, Indian fans will be eager to witness his breathtaking yorkers and bouncers once again for which he is well known.

