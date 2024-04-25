Harbhajan Singh drops senior Indian star from his T20 World Cup squad

In a shocking move, Harbhajan Singh has dropped the star player from his squad and has selected the players based on their current IPL performances.

The squad selection date for the T20 World Cup 2024 is getting closer and many former cricketers and cricket pundits have started predicting the India's squad. Given the talent and availability of players, it is going to be a tough task for the selectors to pick up the squad.

While Rohit Sharma is almost certain to lead the team, players like Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli are likely to be selected as well. But there are some question marks on the selection of some players. The performances in the ongoing IPL can also play a big role in a player's selection.

Harbhajan Singh drops Hardik Pandya from his T20 World Cup squad

Former India offspinner Harbhajan Singh,who is a T20 World Cup winner himself (in 2007), has picked his India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the team but in a big surprise, the 43-year-old dropped star allrounder Hardik Pandya from the squad. He included Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube on the basis of their recent IPL performances.

In the bowling department, the former MI captain sprung another surprise by picking up Avesh Khan and LSG's fast bowling sensation Mayank Yadav. Mayank, who arrived in IPL 2024 with a bang with two back-to-back Player of the Match performances, has been injured since his third game and is out of the LSG's playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are the other quicks in the squad.

Habhajan also picked up Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad to partner Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja on the spin bowling front. Chahal has been excellent in IPL 2024 so far for Rajasthan Royals picking up 13 wickets in 8 matches so far.

Apart from these players, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Rishabh Pant also find a place in this squad. KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj are also not in this squad.

The T20 World Cup is going to begin on June 2 and the final will be played on June 29. The tournament will be hosted jointly by the West Indies and the USA. England are the current defending champions of the title.

