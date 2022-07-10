HardikAbusedRohit trending on social media — Is it true though?

A clip is going viral over Twitter where Hardik Pandya can be heard disappointed over the Rohit Sharma's usage of DRS.

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma shared an interesting conversation in the middle of the second T20I against England.

A shocking video claiming Hardik Pandya threw abusive words towards Indian skipper Rohit Sharma during the second T20I against England on Saturday (July 9) is doing the rounds on Twitter.

In the clip that is trending with the hashtag #HardikabusedRohit, one can hear Pandya is dismayed by the usage of DRS and its handling on the field during the exchange of overs.

The clip had Pandya allegedly telling Rohit to focus on him when it comes to discussions for the DRS when he is bowling and not elsewhere.

Pandya could be heard telling Rohit, "look at me when it's my turn with the ball (for DRS interventions). You don't need to give a f**k to whatever they (rest of the fielders) have to say."

Hardik pandya to Fielder :- qWhen I'm bowling, listen to me & not to that motherf....r(Rohit)#HardikAbusedRohit

pic.twitter.com/3u90a4UuXp — 133*𓃵 (@133_NotOut) July 10, 2022





Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma?

The incident is from after the end of Hardik Pandya's first over during the penultimate game of the three-match T20I series versus England in Edgbaston.

In the clip going viral, some fan accounts are indulging in misinformation and spreading the clip as a case of Pandya abusing Rohit.

Whereas it is clear that the premier Indian allrounder was only telling Rohit not to worry about what others had to say when a DRS concerns his bowling.

The bowler was disappointed by multiple voices plaguing India's clarity when it comes to the DRS process and wanted his captain to not listen to anyone else and focus entirely in his direction.

But the clip attracted interesting reactions from the fans all over Twitter beneath the viral hashtag.

This is how fans reacted to it:

When Virat Was Captain Whole Media nd His haters used to write articles about him that no one likes him in dressing room .



But i would really wants to Thank Aaj tak for bringing this to everyone’s notice#HardikAbusedRohit pic.twitter.com/Kbt3Y4mfn9 — VK 🌨️ (@Suprvirat) July 10, 2022





There were always problems in the dressing room when Kohli was the captain(as per the paid media outlets).......And no one's gonna talk about this incident now???#HardikAbusedRohit pic.twitter.com/h2PaDeGI7X — Nidhi Bajpai (@nidhi862000) July 10, 2022

It is under Rohit's captaincy with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL that the allrounder rose up the ladder to gain prominence within the Indian set-up and from there to the international stage.

Rohit has also been a guiding light in the Indian dressing room for young talents, including Pandya in his initial years at the highest level.