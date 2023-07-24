Harmanpreet Kaur to be penalised four demerit points; likely suspension after outburst in Dhaka

This will be the first instance of a woman cricketer being found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC code of conduct.

Harmanpreet Kaur faces the prospect of receiving four demerit points as a penalty for her on-field behavior and subsequent actions during India's tied ODI against Bangladesh. This could mark the first instance of a woman cricketer being found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC code of conduct.

Upon being adjudged out by umpire Tanvir Ahmed, Harmanpreet expressed her frustration by vigorously hitting the stumps with her bat and engaging in what seemed like an argument with the umpire, followed by a gesture directed at the crowd. During the post-match presentation, she publicly criticized the standard of umpiring, further aggravating her conduct.

According to ESPNCricinfo, match referee Akhtar Ahmad has recommended three demerit points for the equipment damage and one demerit point for her public criticism of match officials. The final decision, however, rests with the ICC. It has come to light that the BCCI has been engaging in discussions with the ICC regarding this matter.

Harmanpreet Kaur gets reprimanded for a second time

In line with ICC regulations, a player who accumulates four or more demerit points within 24 months is converted into suspension points, resulting in a ban. For instance, two suspension points translate to a ban from either one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, based on the player's schedule.

The last time Harmanpreet earned a demerit point was during the semi-final of the 2017 ODI World Cup against Australia

As per the latest ICC list, encompassing records from 2016 onwards, 29 women cricketers have been found guilty of breaching the code of conduct. Aside from Harmanpreet, Veda Krishnamurthy is the only other Indian player to have faced this violation on two occasions.

