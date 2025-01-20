‘He Can Finish Off the Game’: Suresh Raina Names India’s ‘X-Factor’ for Champions Trophy 2025

He last played an ICC 50-over tournament back in 2019.

The Indian management recently named the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, slated to start from February 19. Following the announcement, former India star Suresh Raina opined on who would be India’s X-factor player in the ICC event.

While India has quite a few stalwarts in the roster, there’s one name Raina feels can make all the difference as he can single-handedly take down any attack on his day.

The 38-year-old veteran put his bet on dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and labelled him as India’s X-factor player to watch out for.

Raina said on Star Sports, “If he (Rishabh Pant) makes a mistake then that’s going to cost a lot because he has that talent, he has got that ability, he is going to be the X factor for the Indian team.”

Suresh Raina predicts the role Rishabh Pant can take up in the Champions Trophy 2025

Suresh also highlighted that Pant’s wicketkeeping standards have improved and that he can take up the role of a finisher in the team.

The former left-handed added, “He has improved a lot on his wicket-keeping, Rishabh Pant needs to play with more responsibility because this is a 50 over tournament. Rishabh Pant will have a very important role, he can bat at the fourth position he can also come in to bat before Hardik because if Rishabh goes on to play 40-50 deliveries then he can finish off the game.”

Rishabh Pant, who last played an ICC 50-over tournament back in 2019 during the ODI World Cup will hope to deliver for India as they aim to reclaim the title after a 11-year-long wait. Pant will, however, have to showcase something special since his record in the format is middling at best with 871 runs in 31 matches at 33.5.

