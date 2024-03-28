'He's got more than that:' Tim David lauds Mumbai Indians youngster, saying he is capable of achieving greater things

Tim David scored a blistering 42 off 22 balls but it was not enough to take Mumbai Indians over the line.

After losing their second match of IPL 2024 to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians find themselves at the bottom half of the points table. MI bowlers conceded a record 277 runs in the first innings of the match, leaving the batters chasing a daunting target of 278 runs to win.

But MI did not lose hope as their batters came with all guns blazing. Openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma gave the side a solid start at the top and added 56 runs in just 3.2 overs. The upcoming batters, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, and Tim David, all contributed but the target was too big to chase. Despite impact player Romario Shepherd's lusty blows at the end, MI fell 31 runs short of the target.

'He's got more than that:' Tim David lauds Tilak Varma

In the post-match press conference, Tim David was full of praises for MI youngster Tilak Varma. Tilak top-scored for Mumbai in the match with 64 runs from 34 balls. The left-hander hit 2 fours and 6 sixes during his knock.

“Tilak played beautifully. Hitting the ball cleanly is close to the best of what Tilak's got. I say that because I still think he's got more than that as well, and we saw a pretty special innings tonight. It's always great to see your teammates playing well down the line. I have a lot of faith that it will result in wins for us,” David said.

Tim David also revealed the thought process of his team when they went to chase 278 runs. He was impressed with MI's batting performance on the day as they piled up 246/5.

"The talk in our dressing room is that we believe in our batting unit. We chased down some high scores last year, which was sticking to our approach as you can't look at the total itself. It's a process to get to that stage, and I think we were keeping up with the rate at a certain point. So, although we didn't get the runs, it was a great batting performance from us, too," David explained.

"There wasn't a lot of seam movement, and there wasn't a lot of spin. We saw at the end when SRH took the pace off bowling to the pitch, and it seemed to be the hardest thing to hit," the big-hitter added.

WATCH: Hardik Pandya grooves to stadium music as he walks out to bat in run-chase against SRH

Not only Tilak Varma, Tim David was impressive too with 42* off 22 balls, which had 2 fours and 3 sixes. But it was not enough for Mumbai Indians as they fell 31 runs short of the target. With this win, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered its first win of IPL 2024. It was also SRH's first win under their new captain Pat Cummins.

