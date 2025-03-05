News
Jason Gillespie Pakistan cricket team
news
Last updated: March 6, 2025

‘He’s a Clown’ – Jason Gillespie Hits Out at Pakistani on Social Media After Fallout with PCB

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Jason Gillespie was the head coach of Pakistan's Test team from April 2024 to December 2024.

Jason Gillespie Pakistan cricket team

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has slammed interim head coach Aaqib Javed and called him a “clown” after the latter blamed constant management changes for the team’s failure in recent tournaments. Pakistan were knocked out of the ongoing 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after finishing Group A in fourth place.

‘This is hilarious’: Jason Gillespie

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered losses to New Zealand and India. Their final group game against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi.

“This is hilarious. Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown,” Gillespie wrote on his Instagram Threads handle.

“We have changed nearly 16 coaches and 26 selectors in the last two years or so. You put that formula on any team in the world, I think they will also be in the same situation. Until you get consistency right from the top down to the bottom, from the chairman down, then your team will not progress,” Aaqib Javed had said during a press conference on March 4.

Gillespie had been appointed the head coach of Pakistan’s Test team in April 2024 but resigned in December following a poor string of results. This included Pakistan’s failure to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Gary Kirsten, on the other hand, had been appointed Pakistan’s white-ball coach and oversaw the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan crashed out of the group stage.

ALSO READ:

He too resigned from the post in October 2024. Gillespie, eventually, took over as the interim head coach of the white-ball side as well. But quit in December just before a two-match Test series against South Africa. Both of them resigned from their respective posts amid tense relations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan make major squad changes for New Zealand tour

Pakistan made a few big calls as they announced the squad for the upcoming away T20I series against New Zealand. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were excluded from the squad, which will be led by all-rounder Agha Salman. For their ODI squad, Shaheen Afridi is a notable absentee whereas injured batter Saim Ayub remains unfit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

