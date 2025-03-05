The Pakistan batter became only the seventh player to be timed out in First-Class cricket.

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel, who was part of the 2025 Champions Trophy, endured a nightmare during a recent domestic match. Shakeel was supposed to turn up to bat for State Bank of Pakistan in a President’s Trophy Grade-1 match against Pakistan Television.

However, he reportedly fell asleep during the match due to the strange timings of the game. He failed to get up when it was his turn to bat and was eventually declared timed out by the umpires. As a result, the 29-year-old became the seventh batter to be dismissed via timed out in First-Class (FC) history.

First instance of timed-out dismissal in international cricket

It has to be noted that Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews had become the first batter to be timed out in international cricket. The incident took place during a 2023 ODI World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Delhi. Mathews was on the pitch to face Shakib Al Hasan. However, the strap of his helmet broke as he was tightening it.

He requested an alternate helmet, which his teammate Chamika Karunaratne brought for him. However, Shakib Al Hasan was furious with the decision and had a word with the umpire Marais Erasmus, soon after which Mathews was declared timed out.

Saud Shakeel during 2025 Champions Trophy

Saud Shakeel’s only game in the 2025 Champions Trophy came in the second match against India in Dubai. He scored 62 runs from 76 balls, hitting five fours, but Pakistan were restricted to 241. In reply, India rode on an unbeaten century from Virat Kohli to complete a six-wicket win.

The Karachi-born cricketer has played 86 First-Class matches to date and scored 6,487 runs at an average of 50.28. This includes 22 hundreds and 28 fifties. As far as his international career is concerned, Shakeel has played 19 Tests and as many ODIs, scoring a total of 2066 runs across both formats.

