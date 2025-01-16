‘Hid News From My Father’ – Shafali Verma Shares Heart-wrenching Story Of Being Dropped From India Team

The opening batter has been dropped for three India series in a row

It’s been over a month since Shafali Verma was dropped from the Indian women’s cricket team. The explosive opener scored 97 runs from four matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup where India exited in the group stage and then 56 from three matches in the next ODI series against New Zealand.

Some changes were imminent after the group stage exit in the T20 World Cup and Shafali was among those to face the axe. She was dropped for the tour of Australia in December. When the announcement came, Shafali was sitting beside her father Sanjeev Verma, who had a heart attack two days ago.

The 20-year-old had to hold back her tears from her father.

“It’s not easy to get over it. I didn’t want to reveal because my father had a heart attack about two days before I got dropped from the team. I hid the news from him till he got better. He was in the hospital. I told him a week later,” Shafali told The Indian Express in an interview.

Sanjeev, who is also Shafali’s childhood coach, immediately took her to training, telling her to focus on basics.

“Father knows everything, sometimes as kids even we forget our strengths but they don’t forget. He reminded me of the workouts and drills from my childhood, and helped me to do the same,” Shafali said.

Going back to domestic cricket after spending six years in international cricket weren’t tough for the opener. In the domestic one-day trophy, she scored 527 runs at an average of 75.21 and a strike rate of 152.31 for Haryana.

Then came the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy where she eviscerated bowling attacks batting for India A. From 5 matches, Shafali scored 414 runs which included knocks of 115, 95, 91, 87. Her 46 boundaries and 23 sixes were crucial for India A’s run into the final against India C.

Shafali Verma determined to come back

Snubbed for three series in a row (Australia, West Indies and Ireland), Shafali is focussing on improving few aspects of her game which she couldn’t while playing international cricket.

“Sometimes when you’re continuously playing games, you don’t get time to work on your fitness. So now the effort is to keep working on my fitness and develop my batting as much as possible. I want to grab all the chances I can and make runs when I get the opportunity, wherever that is – Team India or domestic,” Shafali said.

In Shafali’s absence, India debuted Pratika Rawal in the series against West Indies. Rawal has scored three fifties and a hundred in her first six matches while also forging four 100-plus partnerships with Smriti Mandhana. Shafali’s return can be possible for England tour in July if she continues with her blazing performances in domestic cricket.

