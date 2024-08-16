How Sarfaraz Khan is plotting to cement his place in the Indian Test team

Sarfaraz Khan might have had an outstanding debut series against England earlier this year but is in no mood to stop anytime soon.

Sarfaraz Khan might have had an outstanding debut series against England earlier this year but is in no mood to stop anytime soon. After the England series, he went to his village and had intense sessions focusing on getting in better shape preliminary.

In an exclusive talk with The Indian Express, Sarfaraz revealed how he worked on his fitness during the layoff and became much fitter to remain in the plans. He used to wake up early and run before hitting the gym, while the batting practice was done in the evening.

“There is nothing called off-season for me. I would wake up by 4.15 am, and by 4.30 am, I will start the day with long-distance running. It was very helpful to improve my fitness because, by the end of the month, I was able to run 5 km in 30-31 minutes." “It was my priority, and we (his father Naushad and him) put a plan in place. So, once I’m done with my running, I would hit the gym. So the first half of the day was allotted for fitness and fielding drills. The batting part would begin in the evening.”

Virat Kohli told Sarfaraz Khan to work on his fitness

While playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2015-16, Virat Kohli told Sarfaraz Khan that his fitness was not standard for the Indian team. Hence, Sarfaraz worked on his fitness by cutting out unhealthy food but gained weight again.

However, he has worked consistently on getting fitter and sharper to remain in contention. Having excessive weight is not his fault completely; everyone has a different body, and Sarfaraz has done everything possible to maintain an ideal shape.

The competition in Indian cricket is immense, and Sarfaraz knows the value of getting fit since it helps his chances. The off-season toil will be visible in the domestic season, starting with the Buchi Babu Tournament.

He has had a perfect start to his Test career, but his place is still unsealed. Sarfaraz has been doing everything in his control and would want to continue piling on runs in the domestic circuit, as he has been all these years.

