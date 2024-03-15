ICC set to implement new rule in playing conditions from 2024 T20 World Cup

This rule will now be used in all T20 and ODI games.

In a recent development coming in, a new rule change will be implemented in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in June, slated to be played in West Indies and USA.

The stop clock rule, which was undergoing trial, is now set to become permanent in international cricket with its implementation approved for the upcoming mega event.

The rule will see a clock timer displaying a countdown in between overs. This rule will not only be used in the shortest format of the game but also for ODI matches.

As per the regulations, the fielding team will be given a 60-second interval between overs, during which they are required to commence the next over before the countdown expires. This countdown of 60 seconds will be observed between each over of a T20I or an ODI, with penalties implemented for any infringement.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals star set to lead Australia at the T20 World Cup

ICC to implement new rule in cricket

The task of ensuring compliance with this regulation falls on the umpires, who will activate the timer with the assistance of the third umpire. Initially, the on-field umpires will issue two warnings to the fielding team prior to imposing a five-run penalty for a third violation or any subsequent breaches.

The decision regarding the activation of the timer lies solely at the discretion of the umpires, who also possess the authority to determine if delays are caused by batters, DRS or other reasons.

The rule, which was introduced last December on an experimental basis, was approved at the ongoing series of meetings of the ICC in Dubai.

The trial period was supposed to end in April but the ICC seems to have found merit in making the rule permanent. It will now be a universal rule for every ICC white-ball game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.