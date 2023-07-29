ICC sends team to India to inspect ODI WC venues amidst talks of a schedule change

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) endeavors to finalize the World Cup schedule, an inspection team representing the International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently conducting visits to the stadiums designated to host the matches. In the interim, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledged the possibility of a change in the 2023 World Cup schedule as well.

The ICC recce team's plan includes visits to all 12 venues, including those hosting the warm-up games. On July 25, the ICC team visited Mumbai and expressed contentment with the preparations at the Wankhede Stadium. Amol Kale, the MCA president, remarked, "They are extremely pleased with our planning; the only pending matter from our end is the ticketing issue. In response, we have called for an Apex Council meeting on Monday to decide on pricing, and we will promptly inform the BCCI."

Following their evaluation in Mumbai, the ICC team proceeded to three venues in the southern region: Chepauk in Chennai on July 26, Trivandrum stadium (the venue for the warm-up games) on July 27, and the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

ICC collaborating with host venues regarding security and PMOA

Accompanied by Dhiraj Malhotra, the tournament director/host liaison officer from the ICC, the team has now arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the primary venue for the World Cup program, which will also host the inaugural, final, and the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash. The team is set to conduct reconnaissance at this ground on Friday, and their report will be filed accordingly.

After their visit to Ahmedabad, the team's next destination will be the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday (July 31).

According to information from Cricbuzz, the ICC team has been primarily offering advice on operational matters, with a particular focus on the requirements within the stadiums. Areas such as security within the stadium, the Player and Match Official Areas (PMOA), and the needs of the broadcasters are being collaboratively addressed by the ICC and the host venues.

