"Won't stop bowling bouncers": England pacer issues warning to Rohit Sharma

The Three Lions fast bowler is planning extensively to craft a plan in a bid to dismiss the Indian skipper.

Ahead of the India vs England series opener in Hyderabad on January 25, an opposition bowler has issued a warning to the Indian skipper. Rohit Sharma will be a vital cog in the Indian batting lineup, especially in the absence of star batter Virat Kohli who’s opted out of the first couple of matches due to personal reasons.

However, Three Lions fast bowler Mark Wood is planning extensively to craft a plan in a bid to dismiss the star opener. Speaking prior to the Hyderabad Test, the English quick acknowledged Rohit's proficiency against short deliveries but expressed his intention to challenge him strategically with well-timed bouncers.

"Someone like Rohit, I know how good he is on the short ball. That doesn't necessarily mean that I wouldn't bowl a bouncer. It just means that I'll have to be really accurate with it and bowl at the right time," Wood was quoted as saying.

Rohit has fallen victim to Mark Wood's short ball before

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma fell prey to a short ball by Mark Wood in the second innings of the 2021 Lord's Test. The Nagpur-born batter boasts an impressive record against England, amassing 747 runs in 17 innings at an average of 49.80, featuring two centuries and three half-centuries.

Looking ahead, Wood emphasized the team's awareness of the challenges they may encounter in India. However, he drew inspiration from their comprehensive 3-0 victory over Pakistan in December 2022.

ALSO READ: Indian batter hit on arms during net session; walks off

Also, England were the last team to beat India in their own backyard as the Alastair Cook-led side beat MS Dhoni and Co by 2-1 in 2012. To add to their mettle, the visitors, under the leadership of Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum are yet to lose a series as they’ve been highly successful with their ‘Bazball’ style.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.