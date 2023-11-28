Recall for all-rounder: India replace Mukesh Kumar in T20I squad

Mukesh has improved with each game and slowly turned himself into a middle and death-overs specialist.

India have made a fantastic start to the five-match T20I series, winning the first two games. They have been really good in all the departments, particularly considering there are plenty of young and inexperienced players in the squad. They have been fearless while being prudent at the same time, showing encouraging signs and making a case for themselves.

India have stuck with the new guys in T20Is lately, with the big guns reserved for ODIs and Tests particularly. To India’s fortunes, the new players have grabbed their chances more often than not, forming a healthy competition. From the batters to bowlers, there have been numerous positives for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the international arena.

Among the many positives has been Mukesh Kumar, who has impressed one and all in a short span of time with his pace and accuracy. Mukesh has improved with each game and slowly turned himself into a middle and death-overs specialist. However, the 30-year-old has been excluded for the third T20I between India and Australia in Guwahati.

Mukesh is getting married and asked for leave ahead of the game. His request has been approved by the BCCI, and Avesh Khan has replaced him in the XI for the third game. Mukesh will join the squad for the last two games of the series.

Star all-rounder recalled for rest of the T20I series

Apart from granting marriage leave to Mukesh Kumar, the BCCI has also added an all-rounder as a cover for the remaining part of the T20I series. The player added is Deepak Chahar, who is making a comeback after a hiatus due to injury and form. Deepak will remain with the team, and Mukesh will also join ahead of the fourth rubber.

“Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities. He will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur. Pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to India’s squad for the remainder of the series,” read a statement released by the official handle of BCCI after the toss.

Deepak Chahar’s last T20I outing was against South Africa in October last year. He conceded 48 runs while picking a solitary wicket in this game. Chahar has had issues with injuries, and once he was fit, there were other players ahead in the pecking order.

However, Chahar has finally been recalled and will look to make an impact if given a chance. For now, he wasn’t included in the XI for the third T20I. If India win this game, they will seal the series tonight only.

