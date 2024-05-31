India star racing against time to be fit for South Africa series

South Africa will tour India for an all-format tour next month, where the two sides will meet each other in three ODIs and as many T20Is, along with a one-off Test, starting June 16.

The series will kick off with the three-match ODI series before the caravan moves to the one-off Test and ends with the T20I series.

South Africa will tour India for an all-format tour next month, where the two sides will meet each other in three ODIs and as many T20Is, along with a one-off Test, starting June 16. Seven matches will be played at two different venues, with ODIs in Bengaluru and the only Test and three T20Is in Chennai.

India have announced their squad for the tour, and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side in every format, with Smriti Mandhana named her deputy. However, the team has several injury issues, with a few players’ participation depending on their fitness.

Jemimah Rodrigues, the stylish batter and a vital member of India’s batting lineup, and Pooja Vastrakar, the pace bowling all-rounder, are included in the squads subject to their fitness. Rodrigues sustained a back niggle, which also kept her out of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh away from home, and is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for her rehab.

Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar will need a fitness certificate from the NCA for an unknown niggle, putting her participation in jeopardy. Harleen Deol is also nursing knee surgery and will not take any part in the South Africa series.

Asha Sobhana included in ODIs; Titas Sadhu dropped

Asha Sobhana, who impressed one and all in the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), gets her maiden ODI call-up for the South Africa series. Meanwhile, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and Priya Puniya also make a comeback in the ODI squad.

Arundhati Reddy and Priya Punia are also included in the Test squad, making their maiden appearance in this format. However, Titas Sadhu couldn’t find a spot in any team.

Uma Chetry is also included as a backup wicketkeeper in the place of an absent Yastika Bhatia. Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar are crucial members of the Indian team across formats and have been included in every squad.

They hope to regain full fitness and feature in a vital home series against a formidable South African outfit.

ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia

Test Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar *, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues *, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy

Standby: Saika Ishaque

*Subject to fitness

