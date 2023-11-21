India to host Afghanistan for historic 3-match T20I series

India and Afghanistan have not previously faced each other in white-ball cricket beyond the ICC and ACC tournaments.

Following the conclusion of their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign which ended in heartbreak, Team India is redirecting its attention to upcoming assignments. The Men in Blue are set to play in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, marking the first instance of a limited-overs series between the two teams. Scheduled for January 2024, the series will unfold across Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru from January 11 to 17.

Notably, India and Afghanistan have not previously faced each other in white-ball cricket beyond the ICC and ACC tournaments. Although they did compete in a one-off Test match in 2018.

Post the World Cup campaign, the Indian team is bracing for multiple international challenges.

India shift focus to the shortest format

First on the agenda is a five-match T20I series against Australia commencing on November 23. The Indian team is eager to secure victories after the disappointment in the recently concluded World Cup where they hosted the prestigious tournament and remained unbeaten throughout the group stages.

Winning all nine group games, they became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages. However, their unbeaten streak came to an end against the Australian team. Pat Cummins exhibited excellent leadership, outmaneuvering the Indian side as Australia successfully chased down the target of 241 runs, propelled by impressive performances from opener Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia secured their sixth World Cup title with a six-wicket victory over India and they will aim to replicate such performances in the upcoming T20I series as well.

