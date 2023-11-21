"I actually can't hear": Labuschagne reveals giving it back to India's sledging

Labuschagne vividly recalls the atmosphere he encountered as he took to the crease following Smith's dismissal.

Marnus Labuschagne, despite taking a backseat to Travis Head in the World Cup final against India, delivered a composed performance with an unbeaten 58 off 110 balls and emerged as a standout performer to propel Australia to their sixth World Cup title. Australia faced a challenging situation at 47/3 after Jasprit Bumrah's crucial dismissal of Steve Smith. The Ahmedabad crowd erupted in joy, anticipating India's impending victory.

Labuschagne vividly recalls the atmosphere he encountered as he took to the crease, a moment he recently reflected on in his latest newsletter, 'My World Cup Final Wrap.'

The 29-year-old went on to add 192 runs for the fourth wicket alongside Travis Head as Australia emerged victorious by six wickets – the foundation for which was laid by the bowlers restricting India for 240. A performance that had led to the Motera crowd going silent.

Labuschagne recalls the silence in the stadium following Virat Kohli's wicket

"It was so loud and the wave of momentum India had was immense.The Indian team were getting into me and all I could say back, and very truthfully at that, was 'I actually can't hear what you're saying over the crowd'," Labuschagne said.

"On this bus ride to the ground, there was fans lining the streets from about 5km out. It was amazing to see the fans get behind the game like they did. A sea of blue in the crowd. Chills as the anthem plays.. a real 'us vs. the world' feeling. The underdog spirit we love."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police footage of how Pro-Palestine protester dodged security

Labuschagne also delved into the ambiance at the venue following the dismissal of Virat Kohli. "Standing in the middle of a giant stadium with 130,000 fans in it who all went silent at this moment. We all just stood in the team huddle and took it in for a moment," he said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.