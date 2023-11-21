WATCH: Police footage of how Pro-Palestine protester dodged security

The Ahmedabad crime branch has released footage illustrating how the individual evaded multiple security personnel along the boundary to access the field.

Footage obtained from the Ahmedabad police depicts the tactics employed by a pro-Palestine protester who successfully infiltrated the pitch during the World Cup final clash between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

The individual, clad in a T-shirt adorned with slogans such as "Save Palestine" and "Stop bombing Palestine," disrupted the game in Ahmedabad during India's batting innings, just preceding the first drinks interval. This protester, later identified as an Australian citizen named Wen Johnson, managed to elude security personnel positioned along the boundary before sprinting towards Virat Kohli on the field.

Security personnel eventually apprehended and removed the intruder, subsequently leading to his arrest by the Ahmedabad police. The Ahmedabad crime branch later released footage illustrating how Johnson evaded multiple security personnel along the boundary to access the playing area.

The perpetrator has been a serial offender at sports events

The video captures Johnson descending the stairs from a stand and surmounting the high fencing between the stands and the ground. He skillfully maneuvered past security before stumbling over the electronic boards situated outside the boundary line.

Neeraj Badgujar, the Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Ahmedabad City police revealed that Johnson is a TikToker by profession and has a history of being a repeat offender at sporting events. He had previously breached security during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Bravo slams Darren Sammy & CWI for 'dishonesty' after non-selection of his brother

Badgujar told media, “We got to know that he has an Australian passport, his mother is of Filipino origin and his father is Chinese. He is a science graduate there (Sydney) and works in a solar panel installation company. He spends money on his videos… (invading) different matches to get popular on social media.”

Ahmedabad crime branch shares how Australian national Wen Johnson breached the security and invaded the pitch during Ind-Aus world cup final match, wearing t-shirt with pro-Palestine messages. The final between India and Australia was interrupted briefly #INDvsAUS @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/z2oyLp6jiY — satish jha. (@satishjha) November 20, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.