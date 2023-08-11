India to tour Ireland without head coach VVS Laxman

The spotlight is on Jasprit Bumrah's imminent return to action, a highly awaited event given his absence from competitive cricket since September 2022.

The Indian squad is all set to embark on their journey to Dublin on August 15 for the three-match series against Ireland. Notably absent from the team's entourage will be VVS Laxman, who was expected to assume the role of head coach. Instead, the reins will be handed over to Jasprit Bumrah, who will also captain the side.

In the absence of Rahul Dravid and his coaching team who are presently engrossed in the final leg of the bilateral series against West Indies in the United States, Laxman was supposed to take on the coaching responsibilities. However, recent revelations indicate that the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) chief will not be partaking in the forthcoming tour. In his stead, other proficient coaches such as Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will form an integral part of the support staff.

With the fixtures slated to be played on August 18, 20, and 23 - the three matches in this series carry notable importance.

Jasprit Bumrah to make his imminent return to cricket

The spotlight is on Jasprit Bumrah's imminent return to action, a highly awaited event given his absence from competitive cricket since September 2022. This Ireland series offers a platform to gauge Bumrah's progress since his back surgery in February, a crucial factor in India's World Cup plans.

The team is set to convene in Durban, assembling in two distinct groups. One contingent, currently in Miami for the final pair of T20Is, will make the transition from the United States. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the accompanying group will take flight from Mumbai, departing early on Tuesday.

IND squad for Ireland Series

India Squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Sanju Samson.

