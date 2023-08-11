"He will go berserk.." - Yuvraj Singh makes big prediction for India star at World Cup

Yuvraj Singh is someone who possesses significant insights into achieving victory in the World Cup. Having secured the title twice, Yuvraj played a remarkable role for India in their triumphant campaigns in 2007 and 2011 and showcased his prowess with both the bat and ball. One of the most unforgettable moments was his sensational feat of hitting six consecutive sixes off Stuart Broad, followed by a rapid 70 runs off 34 balls against Australia in the semifinal, a pivotal contribution that propelled India to their inaugural T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa.

Yuvraj's resurgence was evident once more four years later as he claimed the esteemed Player of the Tournament accolade, amassing an impressive 352 runs and securing 15 wickets. During the late 2000s and early 2010s, as Yuvraj was etching his legacy into Indian cricket, another promising talent was silently ascending the ranks.

Rohit Sharma, who had been Yuvraj's teammate in the 2007 T20 World Cup and had delivered crucial performances against South Africa and Pakistan in the final but found himself grappling with a decline in both form and fitness over time.

Yuvraj Singh is one of Rohit's staunchest supporters

Regrettably, these unfortunate circumstances led to Rohit missing out on the glory of India's 2011 World Cup victory. Fast forward by 12 years, Rohit now holds the opportunity to rectify past shortcomings as he leads India in a World Cup on their home turf.

In his endeavor to alleviate the sting of numerous knockout defeats endured by India over the past decade, Yuvraj, one of Rohit's staunchest supporters, firmly endorses the India captain's capability to set the World Cup ablaze with his performance.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals invite Kerala opener for trials after Deodar Trophy success

"I understand that Rohit Sharma is not in the best of forms right now. Last time also before the 2019 World Cup, he was not in good form in the IPL. And I told him that something special is coming, just be in the zone. And he went on to score 4-5 hundreds in the World Cup. So maybe he is not in the greatest form right now because he will go berserk at the World Cup. You never know. Everything happens for a reason. The same thing happened with me, and that's what Sachin told me," Yuvraj said on the Cricket Basu YouTube channel.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.