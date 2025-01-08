News
Nitish Kumar Reddy
News
January 8, 2025 - 3:19 pm

India Youngster To Turn Back to Ranji Trophy After Gruelling Australia Tour

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was one of the very few positives for the Men in Blue on a disappointing tour Down Under.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

India youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy was one of the very few positives for the Men in Blue on a disappointing Australia tour where they lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after retaining it for almost a decade.

The 21-year-old all-rounder had a breakout campaign, delivering the goods with both the bat and the ball. He finished as India’s second-highest run-scorer with 298 runs in 5 games at an average of 37.25 while contributing five wickets with the ball as well.

Following his stellar display at the international level, Reddy is now all set to return to domestic red-ball cricket in the second phase of the Ranji trophy and continue his impressive show.

He featured in just one game this season before heading to Australia. Andhra has two remaining fixtures this season, facing Puducherry starting January 23 and Rajasthan starting January 30.

The team is currently ranked seventh in Elite Group B, with four points from five matches, which include three losses and two draws.

Nitish Kumar Reddy had a superb 2024

Nitish Kumar Reddy was one of the biggest revelations of the last year. He was a big surprise during the IPL 2024 season. Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he played a crucial role in helping the franchise qualify for the final. Nitish Kumar Reddy slammed 303 runs in 13 games at 33.67 while also picking up 3 wickets.

He was soon awarded his maiden T20I cap for India during the Bangladesh series back in October.

ALSO READ: 3 India Test Stars Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy, One Player Requests Break

Given his consistent displays, he was then fast-tracked into India’s Test squad. He was included in the home New Zealand series as a travelling reserve but didn’t get a chance to feature. He finally earned his Test debut during the recently-concluded BGT where he was once again a success.

