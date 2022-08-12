Injured Washington Sundar doubtful for Zimbabwe tour

India all-rounder Washington Sundar is doubtful for the team’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, after having suffered a shoulder injury in the One-Day Cup in England earlier this week.

Sundar last played for India during the home ODI series against West Indies in February.

Washington Sundar could be ruled out of India’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, featuring three ODIs at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 20 and 22 respectively. The all-rounder suffered a shoulder injury during the first innings of a One Day Cup Group B game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford, Manchester earlier this week.

Sundar fell heavily on his left shoulder and received some treatment on the field, but walked off thereafter and didn’t return to bowl. He was not required with the bat as Lancashire gunned down the 249-run target with six wickets and five overs to spare.

The Indian team is set to leave for Zimbabwe on Saturday morning, and will be led by KL Rahul, with VVS Laxman serving as the interim head coach.

"We're awaiting an update. Will let you know as soon as I get it, hopefully later today," a Lancashire spokesperson told of Sundar’s situation to Cricbuzz.

The game against Worcestershire was Sundar’s third of the tournament, after he had scored 30* and 8 respectively, and bagged three wickets at 26 from his first two outings combined. He bagged eight wickets at 24.75, including a five-for, in the two County Championship games he played earlier in the season.

🤕 @Sundarwashi5 has left the field after receiving treatment on his left shoulder following a heavy landing.



No breakthroughs with the ball just yet.



27-0 (8)



🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/IRODWuDEF5 — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) August 10, 2022

Sundar’s last international appearance came during India’s three-match ODI series against West Indies in February earlier this year. The recurring injury woes have dented his chances for the T20 World Cup 2022 squad selection.

“He is a great asset for the Indian team. But at the moment, he needs to work on his fitness and wait for his chance. We have spoken to him about the T20 World Cup. Ashwin will be preferred in Australia. Washington will be a backup in case of injury in T20s for now,” a member of the selection committee was quoted as saying by InsideSport on Wednesday.

The three ODIs will be a part of the ongoing ICC Super League cycle. Zimbabwe have produced impressive results of late, having beaten Bangladesh in both T20I and ODI series by a 2-1 margin each at home.

"As of late, Zimbabwe has been playing a decent standard of cricket. Playing against a highly ranked team like India, Zimbabwe intends to raise its standards much higher. We all look forward to a short but competitive series," a Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) official said.