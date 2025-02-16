Injury Scare for India Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; Rishabh Pant Falls Down To Ground After Being Hit on the Knee by Hardik Pandya’s Shot

The incident happened during India's practice session.

In a major injury scare for India ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took a bad hit to his knee from a Hardik Pandya shot. The incident happened earlier today during India’s first practice session for the ICC event.

What had happened was Rishabh Pant was positioned close to the net where Hardik Pandya was batting when a powerful shot from the all-rounder struck him directly on the knee.

The left-handed batter instantly fell to the ground, wincing in pain. The team’s physio did not delay and rushed over immediately to apply an ice pack. Notably, Pant had previously sustained severe injuries to the same knee during his tragic car accident in December 2022.

After receiving treatment, Rishabh Pant managed to get back on his feet, though he was visibly limping. A worried Hardik Pandya immediately approached him to check on his condition. After a brief exchange, the two shared a hug before Pant’s left knee was tightly strapped and he headed toward the dressing room.

Rishabh Pant got hit on his knees 👀



– hope this is not serious 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nz4e93Jf1b — Nikhil (@TheCric8Boy) February 16, 2025

Rishabh Pant spotted struggling after the hit

Pant returned to bat after some time but he appeared uncomfortable as he made his way from the dressing room to the crease.

The selectors and the fans will be hoping that the injury is not severe and that he gets fit soon.

Notably, Pant is the only other wicketkeeper in India’s 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside KL Rahul. Although it is expected that KL Rahul will get the preference over Pant in the playing XI given his stats and form in the 50-overs format, the left-hander can also be used in some matches depending on the conditions.

