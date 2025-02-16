News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Injury Scare for India Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; Rishabh Pant Falls Down To Ground After Being Hit on the Knee by Hardik Pandya’s Shot
news
Last updated: February 16, 2025

Injury Scare for India Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; Rishabh Pant Falls Down To Ground After Being Hit on the Knee by Hardik Pandya’s Shot

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened during India's practice session.

Injury Scare for India Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; Rishabh Pant Falls Down To Ground After Being Hit on the Knee by Hardik Pandya’s Shot

In a major injury scare for India ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took a bad hit to his knee from a Hardik Pandya shot. The incident happened earlier today during India’s first practice session for the ICC event.

What had happened was Rishabh Pant was positioned close to the net where Hardik Pandya was batting when a powerful shot from the all-rounder struck him directly on the knee.

The left-handed batter instantly fell to the ground, wincing in pain. The team’s physio did not delay and rushed over immediately to apply an ice pack. Notably, Pant had previously sustained severe injuries to the same knee during his tragic car accident in December 2022.

After receiving treatment, Rishabh Pant managed to get back on his feet, though he was visibly limping. A worried Hardik Pandya immediately approached him to check on his condition. After a brief exchange, the two shared a hug before Pant’s left knee was tightly strapped and he headed toward the dressing room.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant spotted struggling after the hit

Pant returned to bat after some time but he appeared uncomfortable as he made his way from the dressing room to the crease.

The selectors and the fans will be hoping that the injury is not severe and that he gets fit soon.

Notably, Pant is the only other wicketkeeper in India’s 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside KL Rahul. Although it is expected that KL Rahul will get the preference over Pant in the playing XI given his stats and form in the 50-overs format, the left-hander can also be used in some matches depending on the conditions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Hardik Pandya
RIshabh Pant

Related posts

KKR Star For IPL 2025 Smashes Stunning Hundred in Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Game

He scored 110 runs against New Zealand.
7:07 pm
Disha Asrani

Former Pakistan Player Hails Gujarat Titans Star as Bigger Cricketer than Wasim Akram

He has picked up 56 wickets for Gujarat Titans from 2022 to 2024.
3:53 pm
Disha Asrani

Mumbai Indians Replace Allah Ghazanfar With Former SRH Star for IPL 2025

Allah Ghazanfar was signed for INR 4.80 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
1:33 pm
Disha Asrani
India Star Ruled Out of Ranji Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals; Set To Affect India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Plans

India Star Ruled Out of Ranji Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals; Set To Affect India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Plans

To recover, he will now travel to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation and treatment.
10:00 am
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians robbed zing bails WPL 2025 Delhi Capitals

Were Mumbai Indians Robbed? Fans Furious As Zing Bails Confusion Helps Delhi Capitals Win WPL 2025 Match

7:28 am
CX Staff Writer

MI Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Wreaks Havoc with 4464 in WPL 2025, DC Bowler has the Last Laugh

She was batting at a monstrous strike rate of 190.90.
9:41 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy